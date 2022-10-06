ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

ScienceAlert

Ancient DNA From 1 Million Years Ago Discovered in Antarctica

As we're a species with ever-shrinking attention spans, it can be difficult to comprehend just how long life has been around on Earth. However, try to get your head around this one: Scientists have dug up fragments of DNA dating back 1 million years ago. Found beneath the floor of the Scotia Sea, north of the Antarctic, these fragments of organic material can be invaluable in charting the history of the region – mapping out what has lived in the ocean and across what kind of time spans. Technically referred to as sedaDNA – for sedimentary ancient DNA – the recovered samples...
Outsider.com

Shark Strapped With GPS Swims in Shape of a Shark: PHOTO

When an organization strapped a GPS to a great white shark, they were not expecting the great white to swim a self-portrait. However, that’s exactly what it did. The 13-foot great white, named Breton, was tagged in 2020 by a charity named OCEARCH. Breton swam along the east coast of the United States.
The Guardian

Freeze frame: how the Antarctic’s hidden jewel box of creatures was captured

Hanging from the underside of an Antarctic ice floe, a sea anemone’s delicate, glassy tentacles wave in the current. This is Edwardsiella andrillae, one of the planet’s most remarkable creatures. Unlike other sea anemones that dwell on the ocean floor, this recently discovered species thrives by embedding itself in ice – though how it penetrates the floe with its soft body or survives there remains a mystery.
Field & Stream

Watch Two Ultra-Rare Megamouth Sharks Swim Near San Diego

Megamouth sharks are rare. How rare? There have only been 273 confirmed reports of them worldwide since 1976. Of those, fewer than 20 were spotted off the coast of the United States. “The megamouth shark has been knowingly encountered so few times that the scientific community has a list and extensive notes on each shark encountered,” explains the Florida Museum, which maintains a megamouth sighting database. “They are likely diurnal following swarms of krill, from the surface of the open ocean during the day, and diving deep at night.”
Outsider.com

WATCH: Italy Volcano Eruption Causes ‘Mini Tsunami’

Earlier this week, Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupted earlier this week. The crazy eruption shot a plume of ash into the sky and even create a “mini tsunami.”. Authorities have issued warnings to the surrounding population in the wake of the volcanic activity. The volcano started erupting around 4...
Complex

Researchers Say Supercontinent ‘Amasia’ Will Form Once Pacific Ocean Disappears

Earth is headed toward unrecognizable changes. According to researchers at Curtin University in Australia and Peking University in China, the world will experience a geological reconfiguration caused by the Pacific Ocean’s inevitable disappearance. The study, published by the National Science Review, highlights the fact that the globe’s oldest and largest ocean began shrinking during the dinosaur era, and continues to lose a few centimeters every year. This process, paired with the movement of tectonic plates, will lead to the formation of a new supercontinent known as “Amasia.”
Universe Today

The Pacific Ocean Will be Gone in 300 Million Years as the World's Continents Drift and Combine

Today, the Earth’s seven continents are distributed across the surface, with North and South America occupying one hemisphere, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia occupying the other, and Antarctica sitting alone around the South Pole. However, these continents were arranged in entirely different configurations throughout Earth’s history. On occasion, they formed supercontinents like Gondwana (ca. 550 to 180 million) and Pangaea (ca. 335 to 200 million years ago) that were surrounded by “superoceans.”
Phys.org

Heat-resilient Red Sea reefs offer last stand for corals

Beneath the waters off Egypt's Red Sea coast a kaleidoscopic ecosystem teems with life that could become the world's "last coral refuge" as global heating eradicates reefs elsewhere, researchers say. Most shallow water corals, battered and bleached white by repeated marine heatwaves, are "unlikely to last the century," the Intergovernmental...
Outsider.com

Surfer Bitten By Shark on California Beach

A surfer in California was bitten by a shark on the beach. He survived the encounter by kicking at the shark until it let go. The man, 31-year-old Jared Trainor, was on his board at Centerville Beach when he was knocked off of it. The shark attached its jaws to his right leg and part of his surfboard, he shared with Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County.
