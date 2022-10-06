Read full article on original website
A new 6-acre island has emerged in the Pacific Ocean
Thanks to the eruption of an underwater volcano.
Scientists Uncover a “Missing Link” – Sea Secrets Surface in the Great Australian Bight
A new twist in marine upwellings at a well-known feeding ground. Oceanographers have learned more about the reasons for the year-round presence of marine predators in the eastern Great Australian Bight, including several whale species and white sharks that draw cage divers and Jaws-inspired filmmakers. In-depth subsurface phytoplankton layers deep...
Ancient DNA From 1 Million Years Ago Discovered in Antarctica
As we're a species with ever-shrinking attention spans, it can be difficult to comprehend just how long life has been around on Earth. However, try to get your head around this one: Scientists have dug up fragments of DNA dating back 1 million years ago. Found beneath the floor of the Scotia Sea, north of the Antarctic, these fragments of organic material can be invaluable in charting the history of the region – mapping out what has lived in the ocean and across what kind of time spans. Technically referred to as sedaDNA – for sedimentary ancient DNA – the recovered samples...
The Pacific Is Destined to Vanish as Earth's Continents Meld Into a New Supercontinent
The Pacific Ocean's days are numbered, according to a new supercomputer simulation of Earth's ever-drifting tectonic plates. The good news? Our planet's oldest ocean still has another 300 million years to go. If the Pacific gets lucky, it might even celebrate its billionth birthday before finally trickling out of existence.
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Massive Megalodon Tooth Found 10,000 Feet Beneath Ocean Surface
Researchers have identified what looks like a fossil from the extinct shark—and the discovery could provide evidence about its migratory habits.
Video shows a rare brawl between a pod of orcas and 2 humpback whales in the Pacific Ocean
The fight lasted for three hours and ended with the whales giving up and swimming away into the fog.
Shocking video reveals enormous 25ft-long whale shark off the US coast during ‘once in a lifetime’ encounter
INCREDIBLE video revealed an enormous whale shark off the US coast during a “once-in-a-lifetime” encounter. People aboard the Privateer, a whale-watching ship, got to witness the 25-foot-long sea creature up close as it spent a few minutes swimming around. The onlookers snapped photos in awe, shouting words such...
Shark Strapped With GPS Swims in Shape of a Shark: PHOTO
When an organization strapped a GPS to a great white shark, they were not expecting the great white to swim a self-portrait. However, that’s exactly what it did. The 13-foot great white, named Breton, was tagged in 2020 by a charity named OCEARCH. Breton swam along the east coast of the United States.
Freeze frame: how the Antarctic’s hidden jewel box of creatures was captured
Hanging from the underside of an Antarctic ice floe, a sea anemone’s delicate, glassy tentacles wave in the current. This is Edwardsiella andrillae, one of the planet’s most remarkable creatures. Unlike other sea anemones that dwell on the ocean floor, this recently discovered species thrives by embedding itself in ice – though how it penetrates the floe with its soft body or survives there remains a mystery.
Incredible moment two humpback whales brawl with a huge pod of killer whales 'to protect other marine life' off the coast of Seattle
A rare moment was captured off the coast of Seattle as two humpback whales were spotted in conflict with a pod of orcas. According to the Pacific Whale Watch Association, humpback whales have been known to ward off Bigg's orcas as they chase their prey, which often includes sea lions and humpback calves.
Discovered in the deep: the sea cucumber that lives a jellyfish life
Wafting through the deep sea is a diaphanous creature that resembles a jellyfish, but is in fact something else entirely. Pelagothuria natatrix, meaning swimming sea cucumber, belongs to a group of animals better known for lying around on the seabed like giant, rubbery worms. This sea cucumber was first named...
Watch Two Ultra-Rare Megamouth Sharks Swim Near San Diego
Megamouth sharks are rare. How rare? There have only been 273 confirmed reports of them worldwide since 1976. Of those, fewer than 20 were spotted off the coast of the United States. “The megamouth shark has been knowingly encountered so few times that the scientific community has a list and extensive notes on each shark encountered,” explains the Florida Museum, which maintains a megamouth sighting database. “They are likely diurnal following swarms of krill, from the surface of the open ocean during the day, and diving deep at night.”
WATCH: Italy Volcano Eruption Causes ‘Mini Tsunami’
Earlier this week, Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupted earlier this week. The crazy eruption shot a plume of ash into the sky and even create a “mini tsunami.”. Authorities have issued warnings to the surrounding population in the wake of the volcanic activity. The volcano started erupting around 4...
500 pilot whales die in mass strandings on remote New Zealand islands
Around 500 pilot whales were stranded in New Zealand's remote Chatham Islands, following back-to-back mass strandings over the weekend, according to rescue teams and conservationists.
Australian scientists observe ‘rapid’ decline in Adélie penguin numbers off Antarctic coast
Scientists at the Australian Antarctic Division have recorded a severe decline in a population of Adélie penguins off the east Antarctic coast. Long-term monitoring has revealed a 43% drop over a decade in the number of birds that breed across 52 islands near the Mawson research station. The scientists...
Researchers Say Supercontinent ‘Amasia’ Will Form Once Pacific Ocean Disappears
Earth is headed toward unrecognizable changes. According to researchers at Curtin University in Australia and Peking University in China, the world will experience a geological reconfiguration caused by the Pacific Ocean’s inevitable disappearance. The study, published by the National Science Review, highlights the fact that the globe’s oldest and largest ocean began shrinking during the dinosaur era, and continues to lose a few centimeters every year. This process, paired with the movement of tectonic plates, will lead to the formation of a new supercontinent known as “Amasia.”
The Pacific Ocean Will be Gone in 300 Million Years as the World's Continents Drift and Combine
Today, the Earth’s seven continents are distributed across the surface, with North and South America occupying one hemisphere, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia occupying the other, and Antarctica sitting alone around the South Pole. However, these continents were arranged in entirely different configurations throughout Earth’s history. On occasion, they formed supercontinents like Gondwana (ca. 550 to 180 million) and Pangaea (ca. 335 to 200 million years ago) that were surrounded by “superoceans.”
Heat-resilient Red Sea reefs offer last stand for corals
Beneath the waters off Egypt's Red Sea coast a kaleidoscopic ecosystem teems with life that could become the world's "last coral refuge" as global heating eradicates reefs elsewhere, researchers say. Most shallow water corals, battered and bleached white by repeated marine heatwaves, are "unlikely to last the century," the Intergovernmental...
Surfer Bitten By Shark on California Beach
A surfer in California was bitten by a shark on the beach. He survived the encounter by kicking at the shark until it let go. The man, 31-year-old Jared Trainor, was on his board at Centerville Beach when he was knocked off of it. The shark attached its jaws to his right leg and part of his surfboard, he shared with Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County.
