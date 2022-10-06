Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSET
'A warm place to stay:' House of Hope expansion in Danville is almost complete
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There is welcome news on the Southside for folks who need a warm place to stay this winter. Renovations at a shelter in Danville are nearly finished. Construction crews laid the foundation to transform the upstairs portion of the House of Hope shelter into Norma's place, a place exclusively for women and children.
WSET
'VA Skates Free:' Roller skate across Virginia to celebrate Natl. Roller Skating Month
(WSET) — You can skate for free this month across Virginia in honor of National Roller Skating Month. There will be statewide free skating days at your local rink throughout the month of October:. FunQuest, Lynchburg. October 19, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Firehouse Skate, Vinton. October 20, 6:30 to...
WSET
Ashwood Manor Designs Hosting Fall Lawn Party & Holiday Open House
Forest, VA (WSET) — Ashwood Manor Designs is home to vintage finds you don't want to miss! They are hosting a Fall Lawn Party and a Holiday Open House. Emily got to check out everything they have to offer!
WSET
It's back! Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival 2022 is here
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival is BACK October 8-9. The festival has been celebrated for over 30 years. It takes place each year at Rebec Vineyards in Amherst with thousands coming to be a part of the fun. Svet Kanev is the Manager and...
WSET
GALLERY: Nelson Co. students participate in 3rd annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Nelson County FFA's 3rd Annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day. Students and the community participated in the event on Monday, October 10, 2022.
WSET
LFD celebrates National Fire Prevention Week with various events in the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department will be celebrating Fire Prevention Week with several events during the week. 1 p.m. Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Location: Fireman’s Fountain in Miller Park. (see attached flyer) We will also have an update on our memorial brick campaign. 7:30...
cbs19news
Six new stores at Barracks Shopping Center
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Barracks Road Shopping Center is welcoming some new stores for local shoppers. Six new stores ranging from food, to furniture, to clothing and more are coming by early 2023. Some stores include Soma, Brazo Tacos and more. Although the pandemic took a toll...
WSET
Faith & Blue celebrates law enforcement at Beulah Baptist Church
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A local church in Lynchburg celebrated the men and women in law enforcement with a very special event on Sunday. Beulah Baptist Church partners with Faith and Blue to celebrate the work of local law enforcement. People were immersed in the celebration by having a...
WSET
Man injured in morning shooting found on Grayson Avenue NW in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man was injured in a morning shooting in Roanoke on Monday. At approximately 9:30 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW. Responding...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke music student has more than 100,000 views and downloads
Breaking into the music business is hardly easy, but a young Roanoke woman seems to be off to a pretty good start while still in college. Emme Cannon is a singer and songwriter, and her performances have been seen or downloaded more than 100,000 times. Emme started writing songs in middle school and has continued to develop her style in college. Some of her songs have received thousands of streaming downloads, but she says ultimately, it won’t be the numbers that define her success. She spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:
WSET
It's getting cold: Bedford Co. Department of Fire & Rescue shares fireplace safety
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue shares how to use fireplaces safely. It's getting cooler outside so they want to remind the public how to stay safe this winter. "Always use a metal or heat-tempered glass screen when using your fireplace", the...
WSET
CVS in Bedford temporarily closed after vehicle struck building
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle struck a building on East Main Street in Bedford around noon on Saturday. The Bedford Fire Department dispatched for the report of a vehicle that had struck the CVS building. Units arrived on the scene to find one vehicle with moderate front end...
WSET
Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Four teenagers were honored earlier this week for completing the "Project Imagine" program. This program is a community violence intervention that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed, the program said. The four graduates from the program are the...
Pedestrian hit by train in Waynesboro
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue at around 6 pm. on Thursday, Oct. 6, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.
wfxrtv.com
Bus drivers in Roanoke didn’t show back up to work when they weren’t paid
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Several bus drivers who take Roanoke City Students to school did not report back to work on Friday after they were not paid on time. The drivers picked up the kids in the morning but didn’t return to bring them home. The drivers work...
WSET
More Than 130 Vendors to Take Part in Appomattox Railroad Festival
APPOMATTOX, Va (WSET) — The Appomattox Railroad Festival is set for October 7-9. Organizers said more than 130 vendors will take part. Emily found out all the fun you'll find if you go!
WSET
Danville Parks & Recreation warn the public on recent increased vandalism
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Parks and Recreation warn about vandalism in their city parks. Danville parks are asking for the public's help. The recreation said that on Thursday at 9:40 p.m. a vehicle moved barricades that were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for line marking. The...
WSET
1 dead, 3 injured after early morning Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A 20-year-old woman died after a car crash in Roanoke in the early hours of Monday morning. Around 1:15 a.m. a driver with several passengers lost control of their vehicle on East Ruritan Road, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. One of the passengers, 20-year-old Joanie Scott, was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, RCPD said.
WSET
Frost & Freeze possible tonight as temperatures drop
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — By Saturday night, temperatures really start to plummet. Overnight we're dry, but we are borderline cold. By Sunday morning, we will see temperatures for a good chunk of the area back into the 30s. Frost is likely for most places, maybe even a freeze for...
WSET
Juvenile death ruled accidental following Hoover St. NW shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police were notified by the city of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound on Saturday. This incident happened at the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW. The caller advised they were transporting a juvenile male to LewisGale Medical Center...
