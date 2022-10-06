ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

'A warm place to stay:' House of Hope expansion in Danville is almost complete

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There is welcome news on the Southside for folks who need a warm place to stay this winter. Renovations at a shelter in Danville are nearly finished. Construction crews laid the foundation to transform the upstairs portion of the House of Hope shelter into Norma's place, a place exclusively for women and children.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

It's back! Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival 2022 is here

AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival is BACK October 8-9. The festival has been celebrated for over 30 years. It takes place each year at Rebec Vineyards in Amherst with thousands coming to be a part of the fun. Svet Kanev is the Manager and...
AMHERST, VA
cbs19news

Six new stores at Barracks Shopping Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Barracks Road Shopping Center is welcoming some new stores for local shoppers. Six new stores ranging from food, to furniture, to clothing and more are coming by early 2023. Some stores include Soma, Brazo Tacos and more. Although the pandemic took a toll...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Faith & Blue celebrates law enforcement at Beulah Baptist Church

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A local church in Lynchburg celebrated the men and women in law enforcement with a very special event on Sunday. Beulah Baptist Church partners with Faith and Blue to celebrate the work of local law enforcement. People were immersed in the celebration by having a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Poet#Retirement#Food Drink#Restaurants
wfirnews.com

Roanoke music student has more than 100,000 views and downloads

Breaking into the music business is hardly easy, but a young Roanoke woman seems to be off to a pretty good start while still in college. Emme Cannon is a singer and songwriter, and her performances have been seen or downloaded more than 100,000 times. Emme started writing songs in middle school and has continued to develop her style in college. Some of her songs have received thousands of streaming downloads, but she says ultimately, it won’t be the numbers that define her success. She spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

CVS in Bedford temporarily closed after vehicle struck building

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle struck a building on East Main Street in Bedford around noon on Saturday. The Bedford Fire Department dispatched for the report of a vehicle that had struck the CVS building. Units arrived on the scene to find one vehicle with moderate front end...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Four teenagers were honored earlier this week for completing the "Project Imagine" program. This program is a community violence intervention that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed, the program said. The four graduates from the program are the...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

1 dead, 3 injured after early morning Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A 20-year-old woman died after a car crash in Roanoke in the early hours of Monday morning. Around 1:15 a.m. a driver with several passengers lost control of their vehicle on East Ruritan Road, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. One of the passengers, 20-year-old Joanie Scott, was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, RCPD said.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Frost & Freeze possible tonight as temperatures drop

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — By Saturday night, temperatures really start to plummet. Overnight we're dry, but we are borderline cold. By Sunday morning, we will see temperatures for a good chunk of the area back into the 30s. Frost is likely for most places, maybe even a freeze for...
LYNCHBURG, VA

