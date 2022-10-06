Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
'Lost for words' | Indy sees more than a dozen homicides in 10 days
INDIANAPOLIS — October is turning into a deadly month for the city of Indianapolis as police investigate more homicides than days so far this month. As of Monday morning, police are investigating 14 homicides in just 10 days. “I’ve seen it on the news but when it actually hits...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
WISH-TV
Police: Lawrence Central students shot walking from school in targeted attack
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Two students walking who’d left early from Lawrence Central High School were shot Monday morning on an I-465 overpass for 46th Street in what Lawrence Police Department is called a targeted attack. Lawrence police Capt. Tracey Cantrell told News 8, “Once again, here we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Purdue community mourns student allegedly killed by roommate
Hundreds of Purdue University students attended a vigil last night for a student who was allegedly stabbed to death early yesterday morning by his roommate in their dorm room.
WISH-TV
John Weschler, CEO of Spokenote
John Weschler is one of Indiana’s most impactful and respected entrepreneurs—and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. John joins us to talk about how his military service prepared him for his career, why Indianapolis is respected as a tech hub, and his new video venture—Spokenote.
Current Publishing
Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates
Jennifer Valentine, Michael Coussens and Marcus Such are running for the Union Township seat on the Zionsville Community Schools school board. Education: B.S. Human Resource Management – Training and Development, Oakland University 1994. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of 4, weekly volunteer at HVAF (Helping Veterans And Families – homeless shelter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a senior data science major and a 2020 graduate of Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.
wrtv.com
Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death
KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
Fox 59
New drink spots in Indy; plus a Fishers cat cafe
INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like the next few months will be a busy one in the drink spot scene in Indiana. There’s a new winery, brewery and distillery opening. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads shared details of some of the new places where you can grab a beer or wine.
Fox 59
‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban
NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the individuals received lifetime bans based on information from Greenwood police. Police later released a correction stating the ban was only for one year. GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property […]
WISH-TV
Westfield police asking for help to find 2 missing teenagers
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Westfield are asking for the public’s help to find two missing teenage boys. Moises Landaverde, 16, and his friend, 15-year-old Joshua Chavarria, were last seen between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Investigators believe the boys left their homes in Westfield on foot...
Roommate facing murder charge after Purdue University student killed in dorm
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student is facing a murder charge after allegedly killing his roommate in a residence hall on the Indiana campus, the school’s police chief confirmed Wednesday. A university spokesperson confirmed to WTTV that a student was found dead overnight in McCutcheon Hall...
WISH-TV
LiftOff Creamery awarded by Indianapolis mayor as certified vendor of the month
The owner of LiftOff Creamery has recently been awarded a certificate from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the city’s Office of Minority & Women Business Development as the city’s very first Vendor of the Month. The local aviation-themed ice-cream parlor offers ice cream, desserts and shaved ice in...
WISH-TV
New report ranks Indianapolis most affordable city for first-year home ownership
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new report shows first-year home ownership costs are soaring, but Indianapolis remains among the most affordable among big cities. Smart Asset, a financial company, says Indianapolis was the most affordable city to buy a home this year and last. However, Smart Asset says first-year costs have increased by more than 26% and are unlikely to fall in 2023.
Ji Min Sha, suspect in deadly Purdue dorm stabbing, claims he "was blackmailed"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Ji Min Sha, the Purdue University student accused of stabbing his roommate to death, walked into a court appearance on Friday, he told reporters that he "was blackmailed."Sha did not elaborate about why or how he believed he was blackmailed, nor did he explain a motive for the alleged crime. When asked what he would say to the family of his victim, Varun Manish Chheda, Sha said, "I am very sorry."Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete said Sha called police around 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report his roommate, Chheda, 20, was dead. According to a police...
WISH-TV
Indiana Wellness College to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ fundraiser for Riley Children’s Foundation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Wellness College is giving kids a taste of Halloween early! They’re hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event Saturday. It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10585 N. Meridian Street in Carmel. The event will help raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital.
Neighbors react to Sunday morning homicide on east side
IMPD is investigating a homicide on the east side this morning after finding a person shot in the 100 block of Euclid Ave.
Comments / 6