Indianapolis, IN

City
Indianapolis, IN
City
West Lafayette, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
West Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
My 1053 WJLT

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

John Weschler, CEO of Spokenote

John Weschler is one of Indiana’s most impactful and respected entrepreneurs—and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. John joins us to talk about how his military service prepared him for his career, why Indianapolis is respected as a tech hub, and his new video venture—Spokenote.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates

Jennifer Valentine, Michael Coussens and Marcus Such are running for the Union Township seat on the Zionsville Community Schools school board. Education: B.S. Human Resource Management – Training and Development, Oakland University 1994. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of 4, weekly volunteer at HVAF (Helping Veterans And Families – homeless shelter...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a senior data science major and a 2020 graduate of Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death

KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

New drink spots in Indy; plus a Fishers cat cafe

INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like the next few months will be a busy one in the drink spot scene in Indiana. There’s a new winery, brewery and distillery opening. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads shared details of some of the new places where you can grab a beer or wine.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban

NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the individuals received lifetime bans based on information from Greenwood police. Police later released a correction stating the ban was only for one year. GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Westfield police asking for help to find 2 missing teenagers

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Westfield are asking for the public’s help to find two missing teenage boys. Moises Landaverde, 16, and his friend, 15-year-old Joshua Chavarria, were last seen between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Investigators believe the boys left their homes in Westfield on foot...
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

New report ranks Indianapolis most affordable city for first-year home ownership

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new report shows first-year home ownership costs are soaring, but Indianapolis remains among the most affordable among big cities. Smart Asset, a financial company, says Indianapolis was the most affordable city to buy a home this year and last. However, Smart Asset says first-year costs have increased by more than 26% and are unlikely to fall in 2023.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Chicago

Ji Min Sha, suspect in deadly Purdue dorm stabbing, claims he "was blackmailed"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Ji Min Sha, the Purdue University student accused of stabbing his roommate to death, walked into a court appearance on Friday, he told reporters that he "was blackmailed."Sha did not elaborate about why or how he believed he was blackmailed, nor did he explain a motive for the alleged crime.  When asked what he would say to the family of his victim, Varun Manish Chheda, Sha said, "I am very sorry."Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete said Sha called police around 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report his roommate,  Chheda, 20, was dead. According to a police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

