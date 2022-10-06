Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Storm chances increasing
We have one more day of well above average temperatures, then a cold front will roll through and cool us off. That cold front will give us a much needed chance for rain, but the storms will likely be hit and miss. After the storm chance, high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s with not much in the way of precipitation chances.
klkntv.com
Warm start to the week, storms possible late Tuesday
This is the time of year that our average high is in the upper 60s. However, Mother Nature doesn’t seem to know that because our highs will be in the lower 80s the next couple of days. There’s a storm chance Tuesday night associated with a cold front. After the rain chance, we’ll cool back down for the 2nd half of the week. Looking at that 10 day forecast, we’ll likely stay cool for a while!
klkntv.com
Touch-A-Truck encourages highway traffic safety
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Highway drivers occasionally experience a situation where a vehicle is pulled on the side of the road. United States law in all 50 states requires drivers to pull into an adjacent lane due to safety concerns. Yet despite the law being in all states, traffic...
klkntv.com
‘Every legally cast vote will count,’ Secretary of State Evnen says ahead of Nebraska election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With less than a month to go before the 2022 general election, one official is clarifying what early voting will look like in Nebraska. Secretary of State Bob Evnen said 164,611 early ballots have been sent to Nebraska voters as of Monday. Once those ballots are returned and verified, they will be stored at a secure site until Nov. 7.
Comments / 0