Hidalgo County, TX

Authorities find 84 migrants getting out of tractor trailer in Hidalgo County

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

OLIVAREZ, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Authorities reported finding 84 migrants who were in a tractor trailer Thursday in Hidalgo County.

A citizen reported seeing a tractor trailer arrive at a residence near Mile 12 1/2 N and Mile 6W, at the community Olivarez, north of Weslaco. The caller reported seeing people getting out of the trailer, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

Brownsville man threatens negotiator while holding child hostage, police say

Deputies with Operation Stonegarden and agents with U.S. Border Patrol responded to the scene, where they said they rescued 84 migrants, the sheriff stated.

The investigation remains ongoing.

