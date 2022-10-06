Read full article on original website
School board to hold Oct. 11 meeting in Wright
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Commons at Wright Junior/Senior High School, 220 Wright Blvd., Wright. The agenda said items scheduled for discussion and approval include the following:. Whether to change district policy from allowing certified...
Obituary: Bentley Jade Dennis
Bentley Jade Dennis: September 6, 2022 – October 5, 2022. Bentley Jade Dennis was given the wings of an angel on October 5th, 2022, when he passed unexpectedly at his home in Gillette at the tender age of 1 month. With all the promise, potential, and hope he brought to this world, he will be sadly missed by all who know and love him. Bentley was born on September 6th, 2022 in Gillette, Wyoming to Dusty Rogers and McKenzie Dennis. Bentley is the second of two children; his sister, PaisleighJo, now almost two years old.
Parvovirus prompts closure of city dog park
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The O-SO Fun Dog Park is closed due to possible parvovirus contamination, according to the City of Gillette. According to the American Veterinary Medicine Association, canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that is spread from dog-to-dog contact as well as contact with contaminated feces, environments, and people.
Campbell County Cemetery District Board Candidate Questionnaire: Lucas Fralick
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
Campbell County School Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: Meldene Goehring
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/3/22–10/9/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
City official: Dog park closed until parvovirus plan in place
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The O-SO Fun Dog Park will remain closed through the weekend and will likely remain so for the foreseeable future until a plan to deal with possible parvovirus contamination is in place, a city official said Saturday. Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that is...
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Oct. 10
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/7/2022-10/9/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9:. At 11:30 a.m. to Four Corners Road for the report of a haystack on fire. Firefighters arrived to find approximately 50 large round hay bales on fire and worked through the evening to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is spontaneous combustion.
One more burst of warm weather ahead of cool front
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It will continue to feel like the end of the summer although fall started in September as today’s high will climb into the low 70s ahead of an approaching cool front. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts a high of 73...
Fire ban continues for another week, conditions improving
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Fire conditions across Campbell County haven’t improved enough to lift the fire ban, but they are getting close, according to Fire Warden Dale Izatt. The ban has been in place since earlier this year when the Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution supporting it based upon Izatt’s recommendations due to extreme fire danger.
Campbell County average gas price makes 20-cent jump from last week; national average up 13 cents
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Although the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 13.8 cents from a week ago, Campbell County’s average gas price jumped up 20 cents. Price tracker GasBuddy said the national average hike to $3.92 per gallon put the price 22.5 cents higher...
