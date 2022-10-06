Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Fishers food, beverage tax approved to begin Dec. 1
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It will soon get more expensive to eat and drink at restaurants in Fishers. The Fishers City Council on Monday night approved a 1% food and beverage tax. News 8 first reported on the tax last week. The extra cash will be used to fund...
WISH-TV
LiftOff Creamery awarded by Indianapolis mayor as certified vendor of the month
The owner of LiftOff Creamery has recently been awarded a certificate from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the city’s Office of Minority & Women Business Development as the city’s very first Vendor of the Month. The local aviation-themed ice-cream parlor offers ice cream, desserts and shaved ice in...
WISH-TV
John Weschler, CEO of Spokenote
John Weschler is one of Indiana’s most impactful and respected entrepreneurs—and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. John joins us to talk about how his military service prepared him for his career, why Indianapolis is respected as a tech hub, and his new video venture—Spokenote.
WISH-TV
4 IPS board candidates oppose ‘Rebuilding Stronger’ proposal plan
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ahead of the Nov. 8 school board elections, Indianapolis Public Schools board candidates Nicole Carey, Angelia Moore, Hope Hampton and Kristen Phair say they were against progressing the district’s “Rebuilding Stronger” proposal forward for a final draft. In a forum hosted Thursday evening...
WISH-TV
Real estate market continues to fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
WISH-TV
New report ranks Indianapolis most affordable city for first-year home ownership
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new report shows first-year home ownership costs are soaring, but Indianapolis remains among the most affordable among big cities. Smart Asset, a financial company, says Indianapolis was the most affordable city to buy a home this year and last. However, Smart Asset says first-year costs have increased by more than 26% and are unlikely to fall in 2023.
WISH-TV
Thunderbird bar in Fountain Square to close
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What’s been described as a rustic-chic watering hole in the Fountain Square neighborhood is closing after nearly nine years in operation. The Thunderbird bar announced Monday on Facebook that New Year’s Eve will be its last day. Josh Gonzales is owner of The Thunderbird.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Kelsay Farms talks upcoming holiday activities
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday morning, Daybreak highlights a local company with partners at Indiana Grown. Josie and Amy Kelsay from “Kelsay Farms” joined Daybreak to talk about the farm’s history, and the activities they have to offer this fall season. The farm goes...
WISH-TV
IMPD Mounted Patrol needs nearly $1 million to build new facility
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The seven horses of the IMPD Mounted Patrol need a new barn that will cost about $2 million dollars and the department says they need that money by the end of the year. Sgt. Tyneka Sperry of the IMPD Mounted Patrol said, “We have until the...
WISH-TV
Fall Festival hopes to raise money for IMPD Mounted Patrol to build new barn
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit was formed in 1983, and now they are in need of a new barn. “The horses help bring the community together,” Sergeant Tyneka Sperry said. Currently, the stables are by the IMPD K9 Facility. The Central Indiana Police...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Eiteljorg museum spotlights Indigenous Peoples’ Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many Hoosiers are putting a spotlight on Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Today, on the calendar, is known as both Columbus Day and, more passionately for many, Indigenous Peoples’ Day. On Monday, a group got together at the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis crews try to rescue work crew on Regions Tower
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters on Monday night were trying to rescue multiple workers on the side of the Regions Tower downtown. It’s the third tallest building in Indianapolis with 36 stories. Firefighters were sent to a rope rescue shortly before 10:05 p.m. Monday at the Regions Tower,...
WISH-TV
Indiana Wellness College to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ fundraiser for Riley Children’s Foundation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Wellness College is giving kids a taste of Halloween early! They’re hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event Saturday. It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10585 N. Meridian Street in Carmel. The event will help raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital.
WISH-TV
Morales, some GOP candidates skip debates
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The co-president of the Indiana League of Women Voters on Monday said candidates’ refusals to take part in debates robs voters of a chance to compare them. Multiple chapters of the league, long a sponsor of candidate debates large and small nationwide, report significant numbers...
WISH-TV
Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site announces new Haunted States of America show
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s almost time for Halloween and the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site has a new spooky show for the season. The site’s president Charlie Hyde and actor David Surina joined Daybreak to discuss all the show details!. Watch the video above for more!
WISH-TV
Indiana Donor Network to host ‘Walk to Save Lives’ fundraiser
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You can help bring awareness to organ donation by walking to save lives!. The “Walk to Save Lives” event is happening Saturday morning at Fairbanks Hall located at 340 W. 10th Street. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.
WISH-TV
IFD: Hot grease sparks north side house fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot grease left unattended on a stove was the cause of a house fire Sunday on the city’s north side. Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a fire in the 4800 block of Kessler Boulevard North Drive at around 6 p.m., IFD said in a tweet. That’s a residential area near 48th Street, not far from Broadmoor Country Club.
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall bans 3 people for a year after carrying guns inside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say three people are banned for a year from the Greenwood Park Mall for bringing guns inside. Investigators say they were lawfully carrying the guns and didn’t make any threats, but Simon Property Group doesn’t allow weapons on its properties. This comes after...
WISH-TV
National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts mental awareness walk
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness, also known as NAMI, hosted their “NAMIWalks Your Way” event Saturday morning. Julie Hayden, the executive director of the Indianapolis walk, joined Daybreak and discussed a few details about the walk and why they hosted it. “NAMI Greater...
WISH-TV
IFD rescues 3 trapped in abandoned building
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were rescued after being trapped in a basement of an old building on Sunday, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. At 2:31 p.m., IFD was dispatched to 22nd and North Meridian Street, where they found two 18-year-old males and a 15-year-old female trapped inside an old, abandoned building.
