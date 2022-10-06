Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Elon Musk’s X app for ‘everything’ might be a non-starter in the US
While Musk didn’t elaborate on what X would look like, many reckon he’s aspiring to replicate the success of WeChat, which over the past decade has virtually become the everything app in China. People use it to read the news, hail rides, book doctor’s appointments, pay taxes and carry out a myriad of other daily activities.
Banks stand to lose at least $500m if they fund Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover
Morgan Stanley and six others committed in April to raise $13bn in debt to finance the purchase – before a deterioration in credit markets
TechCrunch
BeReal tops 53M installs, but only 9% open the app daily, estimates claim
Active users are a better indication of an app’s adoption than downloads as many people will install an app out of curiosity to check it out, but then abandon the app if they don’t end up enjoying the experience. On this front, BeReal is still trailing established social...
TechCrunch
Twitter locks Kanye West’s account for antisemitic tweet following warm Elon Musk welcome
West popped up on Twitter Friday night for the first time since November 2020, tweeting “Look at this Mark, How you gone kick me off instagram” with a blurry photo of himself and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg singing karaoke. The company confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Instagram indeed removed content from West’s account and placed restrictions on it following repeated policy violations. While West’s account was still visible on Sunday, it’s likely frozen from posting new content temporarily.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Twitter gets an Edit button, Instagram increases ads, Google gets serious about wearables
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed down. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
Tesla Employees Were Reportedly Asked to Leave Company If They Couldn't Move Closer to an Office
A new report showed that employee morale at the electric car company is low upon Elon Musk's strict return to office policy.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire mysteriously shows up in Hong Kong
A superyacht named the Nord and linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch has dropped anchor in Hong Kong, amid efforts by the West to seize the luxury assets of Russian elites in allied ports as the war in Ukraine drags on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Couple Splurges on Lavish Vacation After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Millions Into Account
In April 2009, Hui "Leo" Gao and his then-girlfriend Kara Hurring became a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde after Gao's bank accidentally deposited millions of dollars into his account. According to the The Mirror, the bank error happened after Gao was approved for nearly $60,000 in overdraft protection for his struggling...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS・
Elon Musk says SpaceX has already spent $80 million sending Starlink kits to Ukraine, with costs rising to over $100 million by the end of 2022
Elon Musk said sending Starlink systems to Ukraine has been costly for SpaceX. The CEO said it already cost $80 million and will reach over $100 million by end of the year. His comment came after the Financial Times reported "catastrophic" outages amid the war. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said...
CNET
Elon Musk Shares Wild Video of Falcon 9 Rocket's Death Dive
SpaceX is launching so many Falcon 9 rocket missions, they're practically routine. "Oh look, another Falcon 9 launch. What's for lunch?" But sometimes we get a new perspective on a mission, and my excitement for rockets is renewed. On Thursday, SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted a remarkable look at a Falcon 9 second-stage deorbit burn.
TechCrunch
It would be nice to not talk about Elon Musk for a bit
Don’t forget that the code “EQUITY” can save you money on Disrupt tickets and TechCrunch+ access. And it makes us here on the show look good!. We’re gearing up to take the show on the road in short order, but don’t worry about that this week. Service will continue as usual until we kick off Disrupt next Tuesday!
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: After bans by Apple and Google, The OG App ‘will be unable to continue serving users’
Beep boop, here we go again with another exciting week in tech. Next week is Disrupt, so the TechCrunch Slack watercooler is full of sartorial advice, much to our surprise and confusion. Oh, and Haje has written more than 20 Pitch Deck Teardowns over on TC+ — and he’s running...
The Verge
China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country
In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
TechCrunch
ACLU’s Jennifer Stisa Granick and Google’s Maddie Stone talk security and surveillance at Disrupt
The fast-changing surveillance landscape is why we’re thrilled that Jennifer Stisa Granick, ACLU’s surveillance and cybersecurity counsel, and Maddie Stone, a security researcher on Google’s Project Zero team, will join us onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco. In a panel discussion called...
TechCrunch
Dragonfly GP talks web3’s current and future state at TC Sessions: Crypto
When to place your bets is a delicate balance in any tech sector, never mind one as rambunctious as crypto. That’s one reason why we’re stoked that Tom Schmidt, a general partner at Dragonfly, will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami. We...
US Stock Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Speakers; Bank Of England Expands Emergency Bond Buying
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after the Nasdaq index recorded its lowest finish since July 2020 in the previous session. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index fell around 3.5% on Monday after the US placed restrictions on exports of certain high-end chips to China. The...
TechCrunch
Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ partners with Bumble to give users a blind-dating experience
On Thursday, October 13, Bumble is launching a weekly “Bantr Live” experience, which mimics blind dating by having the user connect via chat without seeing what the potential match looks like. “The premise of Bantr is a dating experience many of our members have expressed interest in over...
FIFA・
TechCrunch
‘Last year was the party. This year is the hangover.’
Mark Goldberg has been a partner at Index Ventures since 2015, investing in — and sitting on the boards of — financial services companies such as Plaid, Persona, Lithic, Cocoon and Pilot. Currently the firm’s fintech lead, Goldberg has plenty of thoughts about what’s on the horizon for startups operating in the space today.
Comments / 0