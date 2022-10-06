ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Tamera Mowry Supports Sister Tia Amid Divorce. Nothing could have fully prepared Tamera Mowry-Housley for quite how real her seven-year talk show stint would get. "It was very terrifying," she confessed in an exclusive interview with E! News. Outside of question-and-answer-style speaking engagements at schools and churches, the actress had spent the whole of her three-decade career saying other peoples' words. So claiming a seat on The Real in 2013 and "talking on personal issues and issues that people are going through," she said, "talking about suicide, talking about relationships—that was very daunting for me."
Elevate Your Wardrobe With the Target Fall Designer Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Nia Long Shares Family Photo With Sons Weeks After Fiancé Ime Udoka's Scandal

Watch: Nia Long SPEAKS OUT After Ime Udoka's Boston Celtics Suspension. Nia Long is focused on enjoying time with those closest to her. Nearly three weeks after her fiancé Ime Udoka spoke out about his suspension as head coach of the Boston Celtics, the Best Man actress shared a glimpse into her world with their son Kez, 10, as well as her son Massai, 21, from a previous relationship. Alongside an Oct. 9 Instagram selfie of the trio, she posted a black heart emoji.
Adam Levine and Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo Enjoy a Beach Day Weeks After DM Scandal

Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Everything is beachy keen between Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo. On Oct. 8, weeks after the Maroon 5 frontman denied affair accusations, he and the pregnant Victoria's Secret model were spotted looking cozy on a day out by the seaside with their family in central California. Behati, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, was all smiles as she sat by her husband on a blanket on the sand. The group also enjoyed a bike ride together.
Watch Chicago West and Psalm West Sing Dad Kanye West's Song That References Them

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Proves Chicago West Is a Makeup Pro. In an Instagram video shared by Kim Kardashian Oct. 9, her and ex Kanye West's youngest children Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, perform an adorable rendition of his and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle. At one point, the little girl corrects her brother about one of the lyrics to the track, released this past May and featured on their father's Donda 2 album.
See Victorious’ Victoria Justice Debut New Romance With Evan Berger

Watch: Victoria Justice Weighs in on Ariana Grande Feud Rumors. Here she is once again, but this time with a new man!. Victoria Justice debuted her new romance with TikToker Evan Berger at Las Vegas' RiSE festival during the weekend of Oct. 7, a source tells E! News. The two were photographed holding hands as Victoria leaned over smiling at her new guy. She was dressed in jeans a black crop-top while Evan donned a backwards baseball cap and a long sleeve shirt.
Justin Hartley Teases His Quantum Leap Guest Role With Wife Sofia Pernas

Watch: Quantum Leap: Dr. Ben Rejects Marriage Proposal. Justin Hartley is making the leap from one NBC series to another. The This Is Us alum guest stars as bounty hunter Jake on the Oct. 10 episode of Quantum Leap and will team up with Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) and hologram helper Addison Augustine (Caitlin Bassett) on their latest time travel adventure. Not only was the role fun for the actor as a fan of the original '80s series, but also because he got to guest star alongside his wife, actress Sofia Pernas.
Jack Antonoff Calls Out Kanye West for Offensive Tweet

Watch: Lizzo, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Call Out Kanye West. Jack Antonoff is speaking out against Kanye West. The record producer and lead singer of Bleachers joined a long list of celebrities slamming Ye for his since-deleted tweet, where he wrote that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people."
You'll Louvre Zendaya and Boyfriend Tom Holland's Paris Outing

Even Mona Lisa would be smiling about Zendaya and Tom Holland's latest date. The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars enjoyed a weekend in the city of love as the pair was photographed at the Louvre museum in Paris, holding hands during an art tour. Tom, 26, donned a black and white striped sweater as Zendaya, also 26, wore a baby blue dress and a pair of glasses.
Alabama Barker Shares Pic of Landon Bonding With Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Disick

Watch: Reign Disick Steals the Show in Kardashian-Barker TikTok. Brothers that match together, stay together. Alabama Barker gave a new look at Landon Barker's relationship with stepbrother Reign Disick on Oct. 9. For Landon's birthday, Alabama shared a picture of her brother Landon hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian's youngest son as the two matched in black tie attire.
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins

Watch: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!. Clare Crawley has found her happily ever after. The Bachelorette alum is engaged after boyfriend and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins popped the question at the RiSE Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 7, a source confirms to E! News. Per the insider, the romantic proposal went down during the unified lantern release—something that Clare later documented in an Instagram post on Oct. 10.
Jessica Biel Shares Her Niece Had Life-Saving Heart Surgery

Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo. Jessica Biel is grateful to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles for saving her niece Zaya's life. After attending the hospital's 2022 gala Oct. 8, the Candy actress posted snapshots of herself with her husband, Justin Timberlake, and Zaya's dad, Justin Biel, all dressed to the nines along with a message that shared why the event meant so much to them.
