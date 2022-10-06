ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Reactions from across the city after several shot overnight in Indy

By Adam Schumes
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L6rkH_0iP9EZ9r00

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been a violent and deadly 24 hours in Indianapolis with a total of nine people shot, and four killed.

One of those shootings happened on the northeast side of Indianapolis near 38th Street and Post Road.

The overnight shooting left one person dead and another hurt.

Gun violence is concerning community members like Dee Ross.

"If we don't tackle the root causes of why people are killing each other in the first place we will never solve gun violence," Ross said.

Ross founded a non-profit organization that works to combat issues on the East side of Indianapolis.

His organization is down the street from where the shooting happened.

"(I was) born and raised on 42nd and Post Road - used to be in a gang - lost 52 friends to gun violence - so this is why I do this work," Ross said.

Ross said he works to provide resources to the youth on the east side. Hoping to bridge the gap to end urban poverty.

"People are in survival mode," Ross said. "Our vision is to end urban poverty, so we focus on mental health, housing, food insecurity, education and outreach."

Shazariea Wilson lives on the east side and said she heard five or six shots Thursday morning.

"It's always something going on, somebody is calling the police about something," Wilson said. "I think the violence on the east side is terrible. It scares me because I don't want my kids living in an environment where there is always something going on."

Video from the gas station shows police arriving after the man was found shot in his car.

IMPD said they have focused on the area in the past.

TOP STORIES:
People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Comments / 46

suzannemcc
3d ago

I wonder how many of these people that are shooting, have criminal records and were let out of jail. I’ll put money on at the 90% of them should be in jail. We have a Democratic prosecutor in Marion County that is so light on criminals that I’m surprised any of them make it to jail. If we don’t start keeping criminals in jail, crime rates are going to continue to rise.

Reply(1)
15
Curtis Rhodes
3d ago

Survival mode? what? How about doing some damn parenting, keep these kids home, how about parents stop tokin on the pipe.

Reply
15
Cindi Indi
4d ago

Ross, just be careful out there! These folks don’t mind biting the hand that [ is trying] to feed them due to long-existing desperate environment in which they reside and nothing to lose….so, please be careful out there! How can others in the community help you in your effort?

Reply(2)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

Police: Driver shot by another motorist along I-70 Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a motorist was shot and wounded along Interstate 70 Monday evening. State troopers were called to the westbound lanes of the highway near the Keystone Avenue exit just before 7 p.m. They found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

4 people shot in 3 overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least four people were shot in three separate shootings that happened overnight and early Saturday morning across Indianapolis. Just after 12 a.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on the 3200 block West 10th street near North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. After police searched the area they located a second person shot. Both are currently awake and breathing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#East Side#Violent Crime
WTWO/WAWV

Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban

NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the individuals received lifetime bans based on information from Greenwood police. Police later released a correction stating the ban was only for one year. GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man found fatally shot in truck behind his house

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called around 5 p.m. to investigate a report of a person who was unresponsive sitting in a truck in the 2800 block of North Olney Street, near 28th Street and North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Homicide detectives respond after person found dead in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead on the city's north side Saturday night. Officers found the person with "undisclosed trauma" in the 2800 block of N Olney Street. That's near 30th Street and N Sherman Drive. Homicide detectives responded to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
WTHR

Man shot, killed in Anderson; police questioning 3 suspects

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning. Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

IMPD homicide investigates man shot and killed Wednesday night on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting of a man Wednesday night on Indy's near west side after he died at the hospital. Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 200 block of North Addison Street, near West Washington Street and Belmont Avenue, to investigate a report of gunfire. They found the man who appeared to be shot, and medics took him to the hospital in critical condition. He died on Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Plainfield firefighter chief arrested for drunk driving

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WRTV

WRTV

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy