WESH
Video shows St. Cloud police officer attacked by high school student, police say
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A new video released Monday shows the moment a St. Cloud police officer was attacked by a student at St. Cloud High School last week. The school resource officer was trying to break up a fight between two boys when a third boy grabbed the officer around the torso.
Man Stabbed During Domestic Violence Situation In Wilderness Lake Preserve Land O’ Lakes, Prompts Search
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – A large police presence was in the Wilderness Lake Preserve subdivision in Land O’ Lakes after a report of domestic violence on Sunday. Preliminary information indicates an argument escalated between known parties and a male stabbed another male, according
Florida man wanted for kidnapping hid under clothes & trash to avoid capture, sheriff says
A Florida man's attempt at hiding from deputies in a pile of trash didn't work out so well, according to authorities.
positivelyosceola.com
St. Cloud Police Chief Doug Goerke issues statement in relation to St. Cloud High School SRO incident
A 15-year-old St. Cloud High School student was arrested on Thursday after he grabbed and through to the ground one of the school resource officers that was attempting to break up a fight, according to St. Cloud Police. St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke released a statement on Friday about the incident.
Teen accused of assaulting St. Cloud school resource officer during cafeteria fight
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A teen was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting a school resource officer who was trying to break up a fight in the cafeteria at St. Cloud High School, according to police. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The officer was attempting to break...
Police Called to Armed Robbery at St. Cloud Gas Station
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store in St. Cloud. On Friday just before 11:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery in progress at the River Station gas station in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue Southeast.
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputy shoots attacking dog while serving search warrant, bullet hits other deputy
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida deputy is recovering after accidentally being shot by a fellow deputy who was trying to stop a dog from attacking them. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the two were executing a search warrant when the homeowner's dog charged at them and attacked one of the deputies. The other deputy reportedly shot the dog to try and stop the attack.
police1.com
Fla. deputy gives furry friend a place to call home after Hurricane Ian
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Despite the massive carnage left by Hurricane Ian, the storm did help forge a special bond between one homeless furry friend and a Pasco County deputy. WTSP News reported that as residents were bracing for Hurricane Ian days before the storm was set to make landfall, the noise from heavy wind and rain caused a terrified kitten to scutter into the middle of an intersection.
KITV.com
Police searching for suspect involved in car burglary, armed robbery at Kona-area beach parks
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are searching for a man who they say stole from a vehicle and robbed a tourist at gunpoint in two separate incidents at beach parks in the Kona District on Wednesday. The first alleged incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. at Kiholo Bay....
WESH
Florida Center for Govt Accountability files lawsuit pushing DeSantis to release migrant flight records
A lawsuit was filed by Florida Center for Government Accountability Monday to compel Gov. Ron DeSantis' office to release public records regarding the migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard. The following is a list of the documents the agency is requesting:. Any record sent or received by James Uthmeier regarding the...
Click10.com
Deputies: Florida teenager dies after high-speed crash in stolen Maserati
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida teenager has died and two others remain in the hospital following a high-speed crash in a stolen Maserati, deputies said. Video from a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter showed the deadly crash on Sunday night. Deputies said the driver in the stolen...
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. In a Facebook post Monday, Columbia Police said 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and he was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest to the assault charge on Sept. 15. Before he left, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family and they haven’t heard from him since, police said. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them. They did not provide details of Briggs’ comments to his family. Additionally, Briggs had “appeared upset about his probation and verbally expressed his displeasure to the (probation) officer,” said Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Dorinda Carter.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places that also provide and amazing atmosphere.
Large crowds gather in Downtown Orlando to march for abortion rights
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Future Leaders of Orlando, along with Bans Off Our Bodies Florida, hosted a women’s march on Sunday in response to the ongoing battle against abortion rights. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. State officials have passed laws restricting or banning abortion procedures...
Hurricane Ian drowning victim was "the best big brother"
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Craig Steven Markgraff Jr., a construction worker and the “best big brother ever,” was last seen clinging to a tree as rising waters from Hurricane Ian lashed areas dozens of miles inland from Florida's Gulf Coast. One of the storm's...
WESH
Central Florida family with flooded home waiting for FEMA assistance
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been well over a week since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida and many people are still waiting for help. That includes residents living along the St. Johns River who are still dealing with devastating flooding. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office had a video showing...
WESH
Osceola County displaced residents wait for flooding to recede after Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been quiet in a St. Cloud neighborhood as homes still sit underwater after Hurricane Ian. Bea Bridges has watched her neighbors in the Jade Isle Mobile Home Park leave their things behind. She didn't think they'd be gone for this long. "Really hurt, but...
biscaynetimes.com
Miami search and rescue crews face catastrophe
A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) task force sent to assist in search and rescue efforts in areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian, which barreled into Florida as a Category 4 storm exactly one week ago, is still on the ground. They’ve joined countless others who responded to a call...
