ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach woman loses 30 years’ worth of possessions from Ian flooding

By Mike Springer, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ER9od_0iP9DL5800

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For nearly a week after Hurricane Ian, communities across Volusia County have felt the aftermath of the storm damage, and the Midtown neighborhood was hit especially hard.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

People in the neighborhood on South Kottle Street in Daytona Beach are fed up and frustrated.

The city laid out some solutions Wednesday night, from seeking federal funding to even getting rid of these neighborhoods and moving people elsewhere, but people here just want to see something done.

Almost all of Cynthia Slater’s possessions — everything she’s acquired in 30 years of living on South Kottle Circle — is gone.

Slater said that throwing all of the stuff away and paying for these dumpsters is not an easy solution for those who are less fortunate.

The floodwaters from Hurricane Ian filled her and her neighbors’ homes with several feet of water.

Read: As flooding recedes, is Central Florida prepared for a wave of evictions?

The Nova Canal near this neighborhood overflowed with the high tide and heavy rains, which has happened often.

Channel 9 visited this neighborhood when it flooded out in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Last week, it flooded again, which ruined Joreatha Hayes’ home.

“We put sandbags all around the garage door, front door, " Hayes, 86, said. “It still got in.”

Some on the city commission discussed turning the neighborhood into a reservoir and rebuilding Caroline Village on higher ground. The city said it is working to get federal funding to fix some of the problems, which could cost more than $100 million to do so.

“We do need to find a way to get the funds back to our community,” said City Manager Deric C. Feacher.

And people are not sure whether they are going to be able to go back to their houses.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

Janet Tait
4d ago

So did a lot of middle class people in Daytona Beach! 200 of my neighbors lost everything, including their cars that they busted their butts working their whole life for.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Volusia County, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
mynews13.com

Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian

A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
MIMS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Reservoir#Channel 9
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Apopka could get a drive-thru Chipotle

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill may have plans for a drive-thru restaurant in Apopka. A 2,415-square-foot restaurant building with a drive through is proposed on...
APOPKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
click orlando

Orlando chiropractor molested patient; more victims possible, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A chiropractor was arrested after Orlando police say he touched at least one patient inappropriately. Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, operates his business out of 1005 Virginia Drive, according to investigators. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising...
ORLANDO, FL
flaglerlive.com

Beach Front Grille of Flagler Beach, as ‘Loopers,’ Wins Former Green Lion Lease at Palm Harbor Golf

A proposal by Jamie Bourdeau and Dudley Shaw, owners of Beach Front Grille in Flagler Beach, is the Palm Coast city administration’s top choice to replace the Green Lion Cafe at Palm Harbor Golf Club. The city today announced its intent to award the new lease for the concession at the club to Loopers, the name Bourdeau and Shaw are giving to the new enterprise.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Homicide investigation underway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police tell WESH 2 that a man was found dead near downtown late last night. Officials say he was discovered on Lexington Avenue, near West Colonial Drive. Officers have not said how he died, but say they are investigating his death as a homicide. They...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
115K+
Followers
129K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy