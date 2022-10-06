Ashley Etienne, Former Top Staffer For Kamala Harris, Joins CBS News As Political Contributor

Ashley Etienne , a former top staffer for Vice President Kamala Harris , has joined CBS News as a political contributor.

Etienne made her debut on Thursday on CBS News Streaming’s Red & Blue . She will contribute across the news division’s programs and platforms.

Etienne served as communications director for Harris and deputy assistant to President Joe Biden. She departed from her post last year.

She’s the latest administration figure to land a news commentator gig. Symone Sanders, who served as Harris’ press secretary, joined MSNBC and hosts a weekend show. Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also plans an upcoming MSNBC show and serves as a political analyst on the network.

Before her tenure with the vice president, Etienne served on the presidential transition team as director of communications for Harris. She also served as senior adviser of strategic planning for Biden’s presidential campaign in 2020. She previously was communications director and senior adviser to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.