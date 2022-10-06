– Saturday night at approximately 11:56 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a call reporting several people fighting in the 1300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles. The reporting party also claimed there was possibly a male who had been stabbed during the altercation. When officers arrived, there were several people running from the location but no victim at the scene. Officers did locate a blood trail leading east on 13th Street and began following the trail.

