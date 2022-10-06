ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by shooting

ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in northwest Atlanta. Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday. Officers said a white car was seen in front of the victim's home....
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man recovers from shooting, investigation ongoing

ATLANTA - An Atlanta man was hospitalized after a shooting on Peachtree Street Sunday night. It just before 8 p.m. near John Portman Blvd. NE. Officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm. He was otherwise said to be alert, conscious and breathing. The victim was...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 found dead at Jonesboro-area apartment complex, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. - Two people were found dead after a shooting call at a Jonesboro-area apartment complex on Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Riverwood Townhouses Apartments located at 681 Flint River Road. Clayton County police say officers found two people dead in the front yard of one of the buildings.
JONESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Ring surveillance footage catches suspect vandalizing home

ATLANTA - A woman said she was sitting in her living room when a rock came crashing through her window Tuesday night. Her ring doorbell caught the person who threw it. Now the police are hoping to do the same. The homeowner said she doesn't know the man who targeted...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Atlanta Police#Front Yard#Violent Crime#Scottridge Drive Nw#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police searching for second suspect in party shooting

SW ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they're searching for two people they believe crashed a party and started shooting when asked to leave. Police said an innocent bystander just driving by at the time was hit. So far, officers were already able to catch one of the two people they...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body cam catches suspected gang member attempting to flee

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a gang member known to their office was captured on body cam footage trying to run away from police. As you can see in the video later posted to Facebook, investigators were speaking with the suspect when he broke out in a dash. The...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police hold gun buyback this Saturday

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are sponsoring a gun buyback program this Saturday as part of the One Safe City initiative. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Atlanta Civic Center located at 395 Piedmont Road NE. Those who participate can receive...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy