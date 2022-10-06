Read full article on original website
Harrison Earns Top Honors at Wolverine Marching ClassicDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HSDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tour ATL W/ FLY GUY DC in Lexus NX360 MagazineAtlanta, GA
Will the Real Martin Luther King Please Stand Up?Dr. Mozelle MartinAtlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by shooting
ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in northwest Atlanta. Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday. Officers said a white car was seen in front of the victim's home....
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man recovers from shooting, investigation ongoing
ATLANTA - An Atlanta man was hospitalized after a shooting on Peachtree Street Sunday night. It just before 8 p.m. near John Portman Blvd. NE. Officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm. He was otherwise said to be alert, conscious and breathing. The victim was...
fox5atlanta.com
2 found dead at Jonesboro-area apartment complex, police say
JONESBORO, Ga. - Two people were found dead after a shooting call at a Jonesboro-area apartment complex on Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Riverwood Townhouses Apartments located at 681 Flint River Road. Clayton County police say officers found two people dead in the front yard of one of the buildings.
Man critically injured in shooting at SW Atlanta laundromat
A man has been hospitalized after being critically injured in a shooting at a laundromat in southwest Atlanta’s West End...
2 shot, killed at Jonesboro townhome complex, Clayton County Police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating after a shooting left two people dead at a townhome complex in Jonesboro Monday. Authorities said the call came in at 3:19 p.m. Officers are responding to the Riverwood Townhouses at 681 Flint River Rd. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the...
Woman carjacked after picking up ride-share passengers in downtown Atlanta
A woman driving for a ride-share company lost her wheels Sunday night after a passenger forced her from her vehicle at gunpoint, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Ring surveillance footage catches suspect vandalizing home
ATLANTA - A woman said she was sitting in her living room when a rock came crashing through her window Tuesday night. Her ring doorbell caught the person who threw it. Now the police are hoping to do the same. The homeowner said she doesn't know the man who targeted...
1 injured in shooting at McDonald’s, DeKalb police say
One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon that also damaged a McDonald’s location in South DeKalb County, officials confirmed.
APD: Woman bystander shot, injured as group of men fired shots
ATLANTA — A woman is recovering after being shot as a group of men fired shots nearby, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said the incident happened on Saturday, Oct.8 around 11:45 p.m. near 261 19th St.
Police searching for man they say shot woman found dead at Gwinnett construction site
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a shooter they believe killed a woman found dead at a construction site in Gwinnett County last week. Breana Rogers was found dead next to an abandoned car that had been crashed near a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near Glenn Club Drive.
Kids, teens across metro Atlanta among 2022 shooting victims
Metro Atlanta teenagers and children have frequently been gunfire victims in 2022.
Police ID victim in murder case that led to Clayton standoff, K-9 shooting death
Clayton County police have shared the identity of the man found dead Thursday afternoon in a case that led to Friday’s SWAT standoff, resulting in the shooting deaths of the murder suspect and a K-9.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police searching for second suspect in party shooting
SW ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they're searching for two people they believe crashed a party and started shooting when asked to leave. Police said an innocent bystander just driving by at the time was hit. So far, officers were already able to catch one of the two people they...
2 people dead after shooting in parking lot of townhomes, police working to identify a suspect
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been shot and killed after a shooting in Clayton County on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police were able to confirm the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot area of Riverwood Townhouses located on Flint River Rd. in Jonesboro.
fox5atlanta.com
Body cam catches suspected gang member attempting to flee
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a gang member known to their office was captured on body cam footage trying to run away from police. As you can see in the video later posted to Facebook, investigators were speaking with the suspect when he broke out in a dash. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police hold gun buyback this Saturday
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are sponsoring a gun buyback program this Saturday as part of the One Safe City initiative. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Atlanta Civic Center located at 395 Piedmont Road NE. Those who participate can receive...
Female Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint after picking up 2 passengers, police say
ATLANTA — An Atlanta rideshare driver says her car was stolen at gunpoint while she was on the job on Sunday night. According to police, the woman called police to a home on Central Avenue at 11 p.m. She told officers that she had picked up two men four...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared during the weekend
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday in Stone Mountain. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 123 pounds with brown eyes and black...
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Decatur McDonald's sends one man to hospital
A shooting at a DeKalb County McDonald’s sent people scrambling for cover. Police say medics took one man to the hospital with injuries from the gunfire.
Man shot at metro Atlanta laundromat, police searching for female suspect
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting they said happened at a metro Atlanta laundromat on Saturday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited but police were able to confirm with Channel 2 Action News they responded to Huebsch Laundry located...
