Morgantown, WV

Metro News

Baylor’s ‘monster of a man’ Siaki Ika poses challenge for Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia already faces a tough task Thursday trying to establish its run game against Baylor without leading rusher CJ Donaldson. Donaldson’s absence after entering concussion protocol for an injury sustained October 1 in a loss at Texas isn’t the only factor that’ll add to the challenge the Mountaineers face when they welcome the Bears for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Perhaps the toughest and unquestionably the biggest of those challenges comes in the form of Siaki Ika, Baylor’s 358-pound nose guard.
Metro News

Brown believes drops a case of ‘fundamental errors’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dropped passes have plagued West Virginia for a good portion of Neal Brown’s tenure as head coach of the Mountaineers. While there is a belief within the program that the current cast of wide receivers — particularly each of the top three — are capable of measuring up to any opponent, drops were again an issue for West Virginia last Saturday in a 38-20 loss at Texas.
Basketball
Sports
College Basketball
College Sports
voiceofmotown.com

How Neal Brown Can Save His Job

Neal Brown is on the hot seat right now, there’s no doubt about it. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 19-21 record through his first nearly three and a half seasons in Morgantown – that’s not going to get it done for the Mountaineer faithful.
High School Soccer PRO

Parkersburg, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Bob Huggins
Quincy Pondexter
Metro News

WVU prepares former Viatris facility for various companies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continues to prepare its move into the former Viatris Inc. facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will provide 1.2 million square feet of space for various organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is still in the building, and former employees of Viatris and its predecessor Mylan Pharmaceuticals will maintain the facility.
The Recorddelta

Local team wins trivia tournament

BUCKHANNON — On Saturday, September 24, a local Buckhannon Trivia Team participated in the Summer Slam Trivia Tournament, held at Brickside Bar & Grille in Bridgeport. Teams from several counties participated in this tournament, but Team Sweet a Licious came out on top with the first place win. The trophy is proudly on display at Sweet a Licious, located on Madison Street in Buckhannon.
recordpatriot.com

West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
WDTV

Fairmont cemetery looking to raise money

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont cemetery is looking to raise money so they can upgrade the grounds. The Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairmont has been around since 1808. It covers 20 acres of land and has about 4,000 marked graves. Fairmont resident Marcella Yaremchuk has family members buried in...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
WTRF

Wellsburg Applefest is a “Grime” of a time after 43 years

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – 10,000 people from around the community have come out to Wellsburg over the course of the weekend for their annual Applefest and many are sad to see the closing day. “Oh, it has been so phenomenal,” said “Good Witch” Donna Gayle Horning. “It’s like a...
WBOY

2 transported after 3-vehicle collision on Route 50 near Maple Lake

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a three-vehicle collision on Route 50 and Maple Lake Road, according to the Harrison County 911 center. The incident was reported at around 4:30 p.m. Traffic on Route 50 was at a standstill for about...
