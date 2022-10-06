Read full article on original website
Metro News
Baylor’s ‘monster of a man’ Siaki Ika poses challenge for Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia already faces a tough task Thursday trying to establish its run game against Baylor without leading rusher CJ Donaldson. Donaldson’s absence after entering concussion protocol for an injury sustained October 1 in a loss at Texas isn’t the only factor that’ll add to the challenge the Mountaineers face when they welcome the Bears for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Perhaps the toughest and unquestionably the biggest of those challenges comes in the form of Siaki Ika, Baylor’s 358-pound nose guard.
Week 7 Odds: West Virginia vs Baylor
Oddsmakers have released the opening numbers for this week's WVU game.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Baylor Preview (Episode 408)
The Mountaineer football team is hoping Thursday night lights will lead to a victory. WVU hosts Baylor in a key Big 12 matchup that will give a strong indication which way the Mountaineer season is headed. West Virginia has never lost to Baylor in Morgantown, but were manhandled by the...
Metro News
Brown believes drops a case of ‘fundamental errors’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dropped passes have plagued West Virginia for a good portion of Neal Brown’s tenure as head coach of the Mountaineers. While there is a belief within the program that the current cast of wide receivers — particularly each of the top three — are capable of measuring up to any opponent, drops were again an issue for West Virginia last Saturday in a 38-20 loss at Texas.
wvsportsnow.com
Necessary Information for Fans Attending West Virginia-Baylor Game
A night game in Morgantown can be a cool atmosphere, and no matter how many the West Virginia team has each season, each can feel special. But there are some thing WVU fans planning to attend next Thursday night’s battle with Baylor need to know. The game has been...
voiceofmotown.com
How Neal Brown Can Save His Job
Neal Brown is on the hot seat right now, there’s no doubt about it. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 19-21 record through his first nearly three and a half seasons in Morgantown – that’s not going to get it done for the Mountaineer faithful.
Parkersburg, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Parkersburg, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Morgantown High School soccer team will have a game with Parkersburg High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
How long until we change the clocks? Sunset info for Clarksburg, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Metro News
WVU prepares former Viatris facility for various companies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continues to prepare its move into the former Viatris Inc. facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will provide 1.2 million square feet of space for various organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is still in the building, and former employees of Viatris and its predecessor Mylan Pharmaceuticals will maintain the facility.
The Recorddelta
Local team wins trivia tournament
BUCKHANNON — On Saturday, September 24, a local Buckhannon Trivia Team participated in the Summer Slam Trivia Tournament, held at Brickside Bar & Grille in Bridgeport. Teams from several counties participated in this tournament, but Team Sweet a Licious came out on top with the first place win. The trophy is proudly on display at Sweet a Licious, located on Madison Street in Buckhannon.
recordpatriot.com
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
2 new businesses celebrated in Harrison County Monday
Columbus Day was a day of ribbon cuttings in Harrison County, including a headquarters for a local political party and a business for all your car detailing needs.
WDTV
Fairmont cemetery looking to raise money
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont cemetery is looking to raise money so they can upgrade the grounds. The Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairmont has been around since 1808. It covers 20 acres of land and has about 4,000 marked graves. Fairmont resident Marcella Yaremchuk has family members buried in...
West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
WDTV
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians are known for giving back to their community. That is what Dr. David Hess told 5′s Ian Roth when he sat down and talked with him about coming back to his boyhood home and running one of the premiere hospitals in the region.
Woman confirmed dead in Shinnston motorcycle accident
Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny has confirmed to 12 News that one person was killed in an accident involving a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon near Shinnston.
WTRF
Wellsburg Applefest is a “Grime” of a time after 43 years
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – 10,000 people from around the community have come out to Wellsburg over the course of the weekend for their annual Applefest and many are sad to see the closing day. “Oh, it has been so phenomenal,” said “Good Witch” Donna Gayle Horning. “It’s like a...
WBOY
2 transported after 3-vehicle collision on Route 50 near Maple Lake
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a three-vehicle collision on Route 50 and Maple Lake Road, according to the Harrison County 911 center. The incident was reported at around 4:30 p.m. Traffic on Route 50 was at a standstill for about...
French Creek, West Virginia man arrested after marijuana from California found in UPS packages
A French Creek man was arrested on Thursday after the Upshur County Sheriff's Office says marijuana was found in two separate UPS packages that weighed about 20 pounds each.
Westover Police searching for missing person
The Westover Police Department announced that it needs help from the public to find a missing man.
