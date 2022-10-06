MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia already faces a tough task Thursday trying to establish its run game against Baylor without leading rusher CJ Donaldson. Donaldson’s absence after entering concussion protocol for an injury sustained October 1 in a loss at Texas isn’t the only factor that’ll add to the challenge the Mountaineers face when they welcome the Bears for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Perhaps the toughest and unquestionably the biggest of those challenges comes in the form of Siaki Ika, Baylor’s 358-pound nose guard.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO