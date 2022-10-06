Dogma Athletica has announced the completion of the transition of ownership from Rod and Michelle Connolly to Dan Swenson. “I want to thank Rod and Michelle for entrusting me with the honor of becoming part of the Dogma Athletica community and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” Swenson said. “I have the utmost admiration for what they have built with all of you. I look forward to working alongside our existing staff, continuing to provide uniquely individualized fitness services and training programs.”

