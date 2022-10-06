Read full article on original website
Avon Skate Coalition receives $25,000 grant to begin planning process
Efforts to bring a skate park to Avon started in 2021 when Mark Beresniewicz formed the Avon Skate Coalition Facebook page and a petition to garner community support. And this August, the coalition received a $25,000 planning grant from the Colorado Health Foundation — enabling it to jump into its next phase of planning and preparation.
Mountain Family Health Centers to relocate to Avon in January 2023
Since March 2014, Mountain Family Health Centers has been offering dental, medical and behavioral health services to the Eagle County community, particularly those that are underserved. And in January 2023, the organization will be relocating from Edwards to a new clinic in Avon — enabling it to expand its services and increase its capacity.
Letter: Thank you, Vail Health
Until you need it, you never think about how lucky we are to have our hospital. Thank you Gordon Brittan for the vision, and thank you to all the generous donors for making it possible. And then there are the nurses … the most caring group of people you could...
Letter: Build a better community by voting for RTA
The Vail and Beaver Creek economic councils, along with Vail Valley Partnership and other business groups, began discussions on creating a regional transportation authority in 2019. I am proud to have been part of those initial discussions. After several years of research and work, this public and private collaboration has...
Vail Valley therapists help provide some hope to Ukrainians amid war
Locals from Eagle County have been helping Ukrainians in a variety of ways since Russia launched its invasion in February. Local veterans Tyler Schmidt and Greg Miller traveled to Ukraine in April to provide medical services and training. Schmidt returned a second time and was introduced to valley local Kelly Rohrig, who was also volunteering in the region.
Dogma Athletica in Edwards now has new ownership
Dogma Athletica has announced the completion of the transition of ownership from Rod and Michelle Connolly to Dan Swenson. “I want to thank Rod and Michelle for entrusting me with the honor of becoming part of the Dogma Athletica community and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” Swenson said. “I have the utmost admiration for what they have built with all of you. I look forward to working alongside our existing staff, continuing to provide uniquely individualized fitness services and training programs.”
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: Be around to enjoy the sunshine
When in the middle of an avalanche of seemingly never-ending bad news, there’s nothing like a ray of sunshine to soften the blows. As a resident of this beautiful valley for more than 20 years, and like most of us here, I truly enjoy the sunshine. For me, that...
Haims: Staying active this winter promotes quality of life
This past weekend brought rain and snowcapped mountains. The signs that winter is coming are upon us. The days have gotten shorter, temperatures are cooling, and the leaves are dropping. Our seasons are transitioning. It’s a beautiful time here in our Colorado mountain communities. Colder weather and shorter days...
Vail Daily Editorial: Transportation authority is an opportunity to build for the future
Whether you’re a local employee trying to get to work on time (and back home by a reasonable hour), a visitor looking for easy ways to navigate to and from local resorts and businesses, or you’re looking for a more climate-friendly option for transit, public transportation should be a service that makes life easier, not harder.
Vail Veterans Program brings back caregiver retreats
The Vail Veterans Program is wrapping up a winter and summer of beneficial programs that help military wounded and their families after taking a hiatus during COVID-19. Although the pandemic put a halt on many things, the military injured and their families were still going through their day-to-day struggles. Back...
Letter: Booth Heights madness
My interest in watching the Booth Heights saga has turned into disbelief and frustration now that the town of Vail will be spending a large sum of money in its condemnation process. The initial project, admirably designed to address our acute affordable housing shortage, has been hijacked into a “we must save the sheep” campaign.
Wissot: Columnists who sure know how to write
Last month, during a ceremony at Coors Field, the Vail Daily “won 26 awards, 15 of them for first place, in the Colorado Press Association’s 2021 Better News Media Contest. The awards, spanning advertising, editorial, photography, and design, earned the paper the sweepstakes award for Class 2 among similar-sized publications.”
Eagle County airport joins Good Traveler program
The Eagle County Regional Airport has joined The Good Traveler program. The program offers passengers a simple way to reduce the carbon footprint of their travel by purchasing carbon offsets. A carbon offset is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions that is used to compensate for emissions that occur elsewhere.
Vail seeks businesses for compost pilot program
The town of Vail is seeking participants for its Business Compost Pilot Program. The program is intended to assist Vail businesses with the launch of new composting initiatives or improve and continue existing efforts. All businesses holding a Vail business license — including retail stores, restaurants, bars, hotels and offices...
Letter: We need expanded bus service
As a regular user of local bus services, I am excited to hear about the proposed regional transportation authority. Local transit options in Vail and Avon work well within these towns, but getting between communities and from one end of the valley to the other needs to be easier and more efficient.
Letter: Savannah Wolfson for House District 26
I’m writing this letter in support of Savannah Wolfson for House District 26. In 2008, I had the great honor of running for state representative from Eagle County. It is not an easy race to run. Eagle County (and the rest of House District 26) has diverse issues that few other districts will see.
Letter: A vote for transportation
As a past county commissioner, I take pride in the fact that Eagle County has become one of the best-run jurisdictions in the state. That doesn’t change the awkward dynamic that ECO Transit has suffered since the beginning. Despite back-bending efforts at “regional collaboration” — being just a county department, ECO has missed the structural integration, widespread buy-in, grant leverage, and other benefits of a gold-standard status as a “Regional Authority.”
Curious Nature: Why you should be excited, not afraid, to see a group of crows
Crows might be thought of as scary or as pests, but when you see a “murder” of crows in the air you might be surprised to learn they are a highly intelligent and social species that actually shares a few things in common with humans. Crows are sometimes...
Meet Your Chef: Rosa Provoste
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Financial Focus: Avoid these estate-planning mistakes
When many people hear the words “estate planning,” they assume it’s just for the wealthy. But that’s not the case because everyone can benefit from an estate plan. And when you’re creating one, you’ll want to avoid some common mistakes. Before we look at...
