ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Avon Skate Coalition receives $25,000 grant to begin planning process

Efforts to bring a skate park to Avon started in 2021 when Mark Beresniewicz formed the Avon Skate Coalition Facebook page and a petition to garner community support. And this August, the coalition received a $25,000 planning grant from the Colorado Health Foundation — enabling it to jump into its next phase of planning and preparation.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Mountain Family Health Centers to relocate to Avon in January 2023

Since March 2014, Mountain Family Health Centers has been offering dental, medical and behavioral health services to the Eagle County community, particularly those that are underserved. And in January 2023, the organization will be relocating from Edwards to a new clinic in Avon — enabling it to expand its services and increase its capacity.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Thank you, Vail Health

Until you need it, you never think about how lucky we are to have our hospital. Thank you Gordon Brittan for the vision, and thank you to all the generous donors for making it possible. And then there are the nurses … the most caring group of people you could...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Build a better community by voting for RTA

The Vail and Beaver Creek economic councils, along with Vail Valley Partnership and other business groups, began discussions on creating a regional transportation authority in 2019. I am proud to have been part of those initial discussions. After several years of research and work, this public and private collaboration has...
VAIL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eagle County, CO
Local
Colorado Society
Eagle County, CO
Health
Vail, CO
Society
Eagle County, CO
Society
Vail, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
City
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley therapists help provide some hope to Ukrainians amid war

Locals from Eagle County have been helping Ukrainians in a variety of ways since Russia launched its invasion in February. Local veterans Tyler Schmidt and Greg Miller traveled to Ukraine in April to provide medical services and training. Schmidt returned a second time and was introduced to valley local Kelly Rohrig, who was also volunteering in the region.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Dogma Athletica in Edwards now has new ownership

Dogma Athletica has announced the completion of the transition of ownership from Rod and Michelle Connolly to Dan Swenson. “I want to thank Rod and Michelle for entrusting me with the honor of becoming part of the Dogma Athletica community and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” Swenson said. “I have the utmost admiration for what they have built with all of you. I look forward to working alongside our existing staff, continuing to provide uniquely individualized fitness services and training programs.”
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Haims: Staying active this winter promotes quality of life

This past weekend brought rain and snowcapped mountains. The signs that winter is coming are upon us. The days have gotten shorter, temperatures are cooling, and the leaves are dropping. Our seasons are transitioning. It’s a beautiful time here in our Colorado mountain communities. Colder weather and shorter days...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Mental Health Day#Health Education#Mental Health Care#Behavioral Health#Diseases#General Health#Linus Mental Health#National Eat Ice Cream
Vail Daily

Vail Veterans Program brings back caregiver retreats

The Vail Veterans Program is wrapping up a winter and summer of beneficial programs that help military wounded and their families after taking a hiatus during COVID-19. Although the pandemic put a halt on many things, the military injured and their families were still going through their day-to-day struggles. Back...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Booth Heights madness

My interest in watching the Booth Heights saga has turned into disbelief and frustration now that the town of Vail will be spending a large sum of money in its condemnation process. The initial project, admirably designed to address our acute affordable housing shortage, has been hijacked into a “we must save the sheep” campaign.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Wissot: Columnists who sure know how to write

Last month, during a ceremony at Coors Field, the Vail Daily “won 26 awards, 15 of them for first place, in the Colorado Press Association’s 2021 Better News Media Contest. The awards, spanning advertising, editorial, photography, and design, earned the paper the sweepstakes award for Class 2 among similar-sized publications.”
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Vail Daily

Eagle County airport joins Good Traveler program

The Eagle County Regional Airport has joined The Good Traveler program. The program offers passengers a simple way to reduce the carbon footprint of their travel by purchasing carbon offsets. A carbon offset is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions that is used to compensate for emissions that occur elsewhere.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail seeks businesses for compost pilot program

The town of Vail is seeking participants for its Business Compost Pilot Program. The program is intended to assist Vail businesses with the launch of new composting initiatives or improve and continue existing efforts. All businesses holding a Vail business license — including retail stores, restaurants, bars, hotels and offices...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: We need expanded bus service

As a regular user of local bus services, I am excited to hear about the proposed regional transportation authority. Local transit options in Vail and Avon work well within these towns, but getting between communities and from one end of the valley to the other needs to be easier and more efficient.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Savannah Wolfson for House District 26

I’m writing this letter in support of Savannah Wolfson for House District 26. In 2008, I had the great honor of running for state representative from Eagle County. It is not an easy race to run. Eagle County (and the rest of House District 26) has diverse issues that few other districts will see.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A vote for transportation

As a past county commissioner, I take pride in the fact that Eagle County has become one of the best-run jurisdictions in the state. That doesn’t change the awkward dynamic that ECO Transit has suffered since the beginning. Despite back-bending efforts at “regional collaboration” — being just a county department, ECO has missed the structural integration, widespread buy-in, grant leverage, and other benefits of a gold-standard status as a “Regional Authority.”
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Chef: Rosa Provoste

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Financial Focus: Avoid these estate-planning mistakes

When many people hear the words “estate planning,” they assume it’s just for the wealthy. But that’s not the case because everyone can benefit from an estate plan. And when you’re creating one, you’ll want to avoid some common mistakes. Before we look at...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy