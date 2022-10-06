Read full article on original website
KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: October 10th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Cool with heavy rainfall possible. Chance of rain: 60% High of 67°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH. Tonight:. Some lingering showers, otherwise cool and damp Chance of rain: 30% Low of 57°. Winds SW 5-10...
2022 Lubbock Heart Walk on Saturday, October 15 at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School
LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Heart Association’s 2022 Lubbock Heart Walk will be held on Saturday, October 15. This year’s event will take place at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School. The address is 16310 Loop 493. Registration will begin at 9:15 a.m. with festivities kicking off at 10:00 a.m.
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (10/9/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. We’re just 15 days away from the polls opening for early voting in the midterm elections. It’s time for you to get set to vote. There have been some changes in the process since the last major election. The administrator of the Lubbock County Elections Office is here to guide us through the process.
“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
Kendall is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Kendall as their Pet of the Day for Monday October 10. Reach out to LAS to adopt Kendall at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Kendall!
City of Lubbock, 10th Annual Trick or Treat Street at Safety City
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock has hosted Trick or Treat Street for 9 years and this year (due to high interest) the fun will last for two days!. The event is coming up October 28 and 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Safety City in the 4600 block of Avenue U., the City of Lubbock said in a press release.
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Clapp Park neighborhood on Oct. 12
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Clapp Park neighborhood on Wednesday, October 12. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
City of Lubbock Engineering Dept. conducting study survey on flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Engineering Department asked residents to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Flood Infrastructure Flooding Study Survey will provide input...
Hannah’s Hope Golf Tournament has a big mission
LUBBOCK, Texas—Get your team together, make a donation, offer a silent auction item or volunteer to be part of Hannah’s Hope Golf Tournament on Monday, October 17 at Hillcrest Country Club. Every dollar raised goes directly to benefit the Rett Syndrome Foundation. Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that affects 1 in 10,000 females (and even more rarely in males) and begins to display itself in missed milestones or regression at 6 to 18 months. Find out more at rettsyndrome.org/hannahshope22.
Lubbock Cabela’s participating in nationwide hiring event for seasonal help
LUBBOCK, Texas — Cabela’s is hosting a National Hiring Event for part-time and full-time seasonal team members on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13. This includes its Lubbock store located at 3030 West Lubbock 289. According to a press release from Cabela’s, the Lubbock location is searching...
Downtown Plainview Holiday Celebrations scheduled for weekends in November & December
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Several holiday celebrations are scheduled for weekends in November and December, according to a press release from the City of Plainview. The purpose of the Downtown Plainview Holiday Celebrations is to encourage everyone to visit and shop downtown during the holiday season. Below is a list...
Game time announced for the Texas Tech vs West Virginia homecoming matchup
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the time and television schedule for several football games to be played on Saturday, October 22. It’s homecoming for the Texas Tech Red Raiders who will face the West Virginia Mountaineers. The game will be played at 2:00...
Lubbock Book Festival is October 15 and 16; it’s a fundraiser for Literacy Festival
LUBBOCK, Texas—This is your chance to enjoy a book. The Lubbock Book Festival is October 15 and 16 at Mahon Public Library and its completely free to attend. More than 50 authors will be in attendance. This is a fundraiser for Literacy Lubbock, to fund our adult education programs, where we teach adults to read, learn English as a second language, or earn their GED. Find out more at: literacylubbock.org/lubbock-book-festival, FB: lubbockbookfestival or by emailing: elizabeth@literacylubbock.org.
One person dead following shooting early Saturday morning in South Lubbock, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 4:01 a.m. in 2300 block of 143rd Street. One victim was found at the scene and transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries and later died.
Lubbock Police Dept. investigating Sunday afternoon shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon that left one person injured. According to LPD, officers were called to the area of South Loop 289 and University Avenue around 3:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on...
B.U.D.S. Buddy Walk: Better Understanding of Down Syndrome
LUBBOCK, Texas— The B.U.D.S. Buddy Walk 2022 is Saturday, October 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Lubbock-Cooper High School Pirate Stadium. B.U.D.S. Lubbock’s mission is to educate, inform, and support families who have loved ones with Down Syndrome. Get more information at budslubbock.org, buds@budslubbock.org.
Police say 17-year-old died in South Lubbock shooting Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department reported a teenager was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning on the south side of the city. Police were called to the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4:00 a.m. for shots fired. Officers located Dylan Montes, 17, with...
Sunday shooting victim ‘uncooperative’ in Central Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police identified the victim in a Sunday afternoon shooting as 28-year-old Damarcus Battle. On Sunday at 3:06 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call that began in the 1900 block of 66th street. Battle was seen with another individual in front...
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Oct. 9-15
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of October 9th through the 15th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. Here is the...
Wrench It Forward is moving people out of poverty one car at a time
LUBBOCK, Texas—Wrench It Forward is having their 5th annual Car & Bike Show on October 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at LHUCA Plaza. They are a Lubbock nonprofit aimed to move people out of poverty and homelessness by providing low-cost car repair for households with limited means. You can get your car or bike registered at: 806-701-4568 or wrenchitforwardlbk.org.
