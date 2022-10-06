Brothers charged with aggravated assault, Brownsville police says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Two brothers were arrested in connection to multiple burglary and assault cases.

Luis Ramon Arredondo and Jeffery Arredondo were arrested on charges of aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Police said a man, identified as Luis Ramon Arredondo, broke into a home around 4:40 p.m. Sept. 12 at the 100 block of Casa Blanca Drive. Police allege Luis Ramon Arredondo snuck through the kitchen window and took several items from the residence before leaving through a back door.

Luis Ramon was seen on surveillance footage in a black vehicle accompanied by another man, the release stated.

In the video, both Luis Ramon and the other man are seen walking to the side of the residence and exiting it moments later, police said.

At 11:20 a.m. Sept. 17, officers responded to a second incident.

Police said a man arrived at the 3100 block of Impala Drive to pick up a family member when they were approached by Jeffery Arredondo and an argument started in which the two got into a “fistfight.”

Luis Ramon Arredondo, Jeffery’s brother, then grabbed a two-by-four board and struck the man in the back of the head, police said.

The brothers continued assaulting the man, and Jeffery grabbed a tree branch and began striking the man’s wife with it before fleeing the location, police said.

On Oct. 3, officers responded to a third incident.

According to police, Ramon Arredondo broke into a residence at the 3000 block of Leopard Street. Witnesses told police they saw a man running out of a residence that was occupied by “an elderly person.”

The victim gave officers a description, and Arredondo was found a few blocks away with several credit cards, identification cards and money, police said. He was taken into custody, and officers discovered he had active warrants.

On Oct. 4, a Brownsville PD officer was patrolling the 3000 block of Impala Drive and found Jeffery Arredondo. When he saw the officer, Arrendodo took off running, police said. The officer drove to the next street over where he found Jeffery, who stopped when he saw the officer, police said.

According to police, the officer got out of his unit and gave him commands to get on the ground, but Jeffery started running again. The officer deployed his taser and Jeffery Arredondo was taken into custody. According to police, he was in possession of marijuana, crack and cocaine.

According to police, the brothers were arraigned on the following charges:

Luis Ramon Arredondo:

Aggravated assault

Two counts of burglary of a habitation

Assault.

His bond was set at $186,000.

Jeffery Arredondo:

Two counts of aggravated assault

Evading arrest

Possession of marijuana

Possesion of a controlled substance

His bond was set at $220,000.

