The Guardian

How hard is it to make the NBA? We asked three players to find out

The NBA is one of the most exclusive sports leagues in North America. With 30 teams and 450 players, the NBA employs about half the number of players the NHL, MLB and MLS do, and roughly one-quarter of the NFL’s total. It’s harder to get into than Studio 54 in the 1970s. In June, the league held its annual draft, welcoming in just 60 rookies. It was a sleek affair incorporating expensive suits, paparazzi and celebratory champagne, for those of-age. But those festivities were merely an endpoint to a much deeper story. To make the league requires lifelong effort and sweat-soaked sacrifice.
Centre Daily

Lakers News: The Rise Of Joey And Jesse Buss

Keeping it in the family can have it's issues as pressure slowly builds on the Lakers fan base. Despite Lakers forward LeBron James seemingly having a lot of control over his time in Los Angeles, there has been some positive traction on is Jesse Buss and Joey Buss, Jeanie Buss' younger brothers.
