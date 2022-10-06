Read full article on original website
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards
Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Ball was driving the left side of the lane when...
Lakers News: Former LeBron James Rival Has Some Thoughts About Bronny James As An NBA Prospect
New York high school basketball legend Lenny Cooke was such a prospect that he was once ranked higher nationally than Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James, still going strong at age 37, and 2021-22 Lakers power forward Carmelo Anthony, currently a 38-year-old free agent squarely in the role player phase of his career.
Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. A key component to the Golden State Warriors dynasty, Draymond Green may be nearing the end of his time in The Bay. During a recent ESPN segment, Stephen A. Smith said that Green expects this to be his last year in Golden State.
Sixers vs. Cavs: What Stood Out for Philly in Preseason Game 3
Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their preseason with a road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. After putting on a dominant performance while shorthanded, the Sixers returned home with a 1-0 record. On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first of two preseason matchups. Despite the...
NFC South Coach Fired: Falcons Rival Panthers Dismiss Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule is 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach since being hired away from Baylor, and that is the end of that. Rhule - given enormous power to run the Panthers - was fired on Monday after a 37-15 home loss to the 49ers that featured a lot of Carolina fans not bothering to show up.
Kenny Pickett Feels Respected Enough to Hold Steelers Accountable
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills and moved to 1-4 for the first time since 2019. As the 38-3 final score would indicate, the team needs to make improvements in just about every phase of the game. The offense has struggled to score...
Dolphins QB Situation Unsettled
The Miami Dolphins have been forced to use three quarterbacks in their past two games, and there was little but question marks at the position the day after their Week 5 loss against the New York Jets. The Dolphins next face the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium...
NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Travis, Quarterback, Florida State Seminoles
Travis is a creative mobile quarterback with an explosive running style, but he lacks the lower body mechanics and pocket presence to warrant a high draft pick. Travis is one of the best mobile options in the 2022 class. He generated roughly 400 yards after contact in 2021 while ripping off more than 20 runs of ten or more yards. Travis excels at escaping pressure to extend plays. He’s shifty and explosive as a runner with the speed to shred defenses for chunk plays. The redshirt junior is accurate and comfortable throwing on the run, which amplifies his ability to break the pocket while keeping his eyes downfield. Travis has a quick release and compact throwing motion that lets the ball come out quickly. He applies touch on intermediate and deep throws, giving his targets soft passes that arrive with solid accuracy. The Florida native varies his release angles and arm slots to throw around defenders. He’s able to drive the ball into tight windows over the middle of the field and makes good use of back shoulder throws in the red zone. There are more flashes of Travis working through his progressions in 2022 than past years, but he occasionally gets stuck on a target and stares him down. Like with most mobile quarterbacks, ball security is an issue for Travis. He fumbled seven times in 2021. He also needs to protect himself more at the end of runs to avoid taking hard hits. Travis’ lower body mechanics are all over the place. He often fails to throw with a set base, instead opting for a hop-and-throw style that decreases his accuracy. Travis fades away when throwing the football, even when he’s not facing pressure. His footwork in the pocket appears segmented, and he’s often on his toes. Travis is quick to scramble and has a limited pocket presence. His accuracy on downfield strikes is erratic, and he appears limited in his ability to truly unlock throws over 50 yards. Travis connected on 50-yard passes against Jacksonville State (2020) and LSU (2022), but that’s the extent of his arm talent. The former three-star recruit should get his shot in the NFL because of his physical capabilities and room for improvement.
Jets’ Rookie Class Continues to Shine: ‘We Have So Much Potential’
At one point during the Jets' drubbing of the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, New York's rookie class got together on the sideline. "We were like 'bro, we're so good. We have so much potential to be so good," running back Breece Hall told reporters, thinking back to that special moment. "We just gotta keep chipping away at it."
Panthers Haven’t Held Trade Talks for Christian McCaffrey, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. There is uncertainty in Carolina, where the Panthers are starting a new era after the firing of coach Matt Rhule. Naturally, NFL observers were quick to wonder whether Carolina might enter rebuilding mode. Many pundits and fans began speculating online as to potential trades involving star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
