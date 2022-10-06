Travis is a creative mobile quarterback with an explosive running style, but he lacks the lower body mechanics and pocket presence to warrant a high draft pick. Travis is one of the best mobile options in the 2022 class. He generated roughly 400 yards after contact in 2021 while ripping off more than 20 runs of ten or more yards. Travis excels at escaping pressure to extend plays. He’s shifty and explosive as a runner with the speed to shred defenses for chunk plays. The redshirt junior is accurate and comfortable throwing on the run, which amplifies his ability to break the pocket while keeping his eyes downfield. Travis has a quick release and compact throwing motion that lets the ball come out quickly. He applies touch on intermediate and deep throws, giving his targets soft passes that arrive with solid accuracy. The Florida native varies his release angles and arm slots to throw around defenders. He’s able to drive the ball into tight windows over the middle of the field and makes good use of back shoulder throws in the red zone. There are more flashes of Travis working through his progressions in 2022 than past years, but he occasionally gets stuck on a target and stares him down. Like with most mobile quarterbacks, ball security is an issue for Travis. He fumbled seven times in 2021. He also needs to protect himself more at the end of runs to avoid taking hard hits. Travis’ lower body mechanics are all over the place. He often fails to throw with a set base, instead opting for a hop-and-throw style that decreases his accuracy. Travis fades away when throwing the football, even when he’s not facing pressure. His footwork in the pocket appears segmented, and he’s often on his toes. Travis is quick to scramble and has a limited pocket presence. His accuracy on downfield strikes is erratic, and he appears limited in his ability to truly unlock throws over 50 yards. Travis connected on 50-yard passes against Jacksonville State (2020) and LSU (2022), but that’s the extent of his arm talent. The former three-star recruit should get his shot in the NFL because of his physical capabilities and room for improvement.

