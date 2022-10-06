ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Many Latino voters still undecided about their vote for Senate

By Lauren Barry
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFDuQ_0iP9BR3q00

With just weeks to go until the November midterm elections, 40% of Latino voters are still undecided about what candidates they will elect to Congress and 37% are undecided about who they will elect to the Senate, according to new poll results released this week.

These fourth-week poll results are part of the 2022 National Latino Voter Tracking Poll, conducted by the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund in partnership with BSP Research. At least 2,000 Latino registered voters are expected to be surveyed over nine weeks for the larger poll.

Questions cover favorability of President Joe Biden, feelings about major issues facing the country and more. This week’s results were obtained through a poll of 532 Latino registered voters conducted from Sept. 20 to Oct. 2, as well as “crosstabs” data from 1,132 voters who were contacted from Sept. 3 Oct. 2.

While many Latino voters are still undecided, more voters over age 40 (74%) said they were “almost certain” who they would vote for compared to voters under 40 (58%).

According to the poll results, 50% of Latino voters said for the fourth week in a row that inflation and the rising cost of living is the most important election issue. Another major issue is the state of reproductive and abortion rights in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Supreme Court decision, with 28% of Latino voters ranking it as a top issue.

This shows a considerable shift from 2018, when just 4% of Latino voters ranked it as a top issue. This year, 33% of women surveyed by NALEO consider it a top issue, compared to 23% of men.

“Our results show that Latinas and Independents, in particular, are ready for mobilization by any party that invests in reaching out to the Latino community. We see a historically high interest in a woman’s reproductive rights and a community looking for answers to the rising costs of living,” said Adrian Pantoja, associate dean of faculty at Pitzer College and a pollster for BSP Research.

Other gender gaps observed in the survey of Latino voters show that 26% of women said they are doing better economically than two years ago compared to 36% of men and that men (41%) have higher approval ratings for former Republican President Donald Trump than women (31%).

Biden, a Democrat, has a a favorable position with Latino voters at 59 percent, per the poll results, and Latino voters appeared to favor Democrats over Republicans in congressional races by a margin of 54 to 30%.

“This week’s new data reveal the tremendous opportunities that both parties still have to engage the Latino electorate ahead of this year’s highly competitive midterms,” said Arturo Vargas, CEO of NALEO Educational Fund. “With just about a month away from Election Day and days before the beginning of early voting, we are seeing twice as many undecided Independent Latino voters as we did in 2018 and a growing young electorate that is still considering whether to vote in November. More than half of Latinos still have not been contacted by any political party, campaign, or other organization, but it is not too late for candidates to change course and engage voters.”

Previous poll results found that nearly two-thirds of Latino voters have been exposed to disinformation ahead of the midterms. These included 64% of respondents who heard that COVID vaccines contain 5G chips that allow the government to monitor and control the population, and 25% who believed the disinformation to be true.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latino Voters#Undecided#Early Voting#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism#Bsp Research#Jackson Women#Health Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GEORGIA STATE
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy