Judy Greer Is Finally the Star She Always Hoped She Would Be

It wasn’t until Judy Greer had more or less given up on becoming a Hollywood star that it finally started to happen for her. The perennial “best friend” in early aughts rom-coms like 13 Going on 30 and The Wedding Planner has spent the past few years popping up in huge franchise films like Ant-Man, Jurassic World and Halloween Kills. Now, she is the co-lead—and has the funniest part—in Hulu’s high-profile meta-sitcom Reboot.In this episode of The Last Laugh podcast, Greer opens up about her uniquely prolific career and explains why she no longer covets the type of massive fame...
