Franklin County, FL

Local sheriff’s office dropped off supplies in Fort Myers

By Cortney Evans
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith and several of his deputies just returned from an overnight trip to the Fort Myers area.

They took three semi-tractor trailers filled with relief supplies. One was filled with bags of ice, another was filled with supplies that were donated. A third truck was full of items bought with the $30,000 donated by people.

Smith took a helicopter tour of the area and said he feels blessed to be able to help Lee County Sheriff’s deputies. He said it felt like the right thing to do.

“Sheriffs helping sheriffs, ” Smith said. “That’s what we do. It’s not uncommon if a Sheriff has some kind of disaster in their county, all the other sheriffs are going to reach out and do what they can. We are one of the smallest counties in Florida but I think we have the biggest heart and we are always the first to step up and do stuff for folks.”

Smith said it took more than 10 hours to make the trip down to Fort Myers. They got back home to Franklin County Tuesday night.

