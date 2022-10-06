ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, KS

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KWCH.com

Warm start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the warmer weather on Sunday promises to stick around as we start the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A weak...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Governor proclaims Oct. 7-8 'Kansas GameDay Weekend'

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Friday, in celebration of the success the University of Kansas and Kansas State University football programs have had this season, proclaimed Friday and Saturday “Kansas GameDay Weekend," according to a statement from her office. “One thing is certain: this state’s football programs...
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Warmer days ahead, rain chances this week too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warmer weather is on the way today and for most of the week ahead. It was a chilly start to the day with morning low temperatures in the upper 30s, 40s and low 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s, which will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Saturday afternoon. Sky conditions will be clear, except for some patchy fog across southwest Kansas this morning. A dense fog advisory is in place until 10 A.M.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life

When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients

The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
EMPORIA, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Gambling with the 2023 Wheat Crop

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 4, indicates almost all of our area still in extreme drought. Exceptional drought is enveloping most of Southeast Kansas and moving into South Central Kansas along with a good portion of Southwest and moving in Northwest Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (October 11 to 15) indicates near normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much but at least we should have seasonal temperatures. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 13 to 19) indicates continued near normal temperatures and precipitation.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Bird flu returns to Kansas, detected in 2 counties

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An illness targeting birds has returned to Kansas, bringing with it renewed warnings for poultry farmers from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). According to the KDA, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, has made a comeback in Kansas. This week, positive cases were identified in […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Recent poll finds Kansas voters approve of Medicaid expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent poll has found that Kansas voters highly approve of Medicaid expansion. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says on Monday, Oct. 10, it released a poll that shows strong support among registered voters in the Sunflower State for increased and protected access to affordable health coverage. It said 72% favor expansions of KanCare - the state’s Medicaid program - and 46% strongly support it.
KANSAS STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man sentenced nearly 14 years in Kansas DOC

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County District Court handed down a nearly 14 year prison sentence to a Joplin, Missouri man on Friday morning. Michael Wayne Martsolf, age 34, was sentenced to 165 months of incarceration in the Kansas Department of Corrections after having pled guilty in August of this year. | RELATED >> WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HELPING CHEROKEE COUNTY...
JOPLIN, MO
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: How are you voting on legislative veto?

Kansans will soon vote on Constitutional Amendment 1 (also called HCR 5014), which creates a “legislative veto.” At stake is an important but dull topic to most — checks and balances. Civics 101 time. Legislatures make laws, often using vague language. Governors and the state agencies they...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kelly, Schmidt mostly disagree on how to make Kan. schools safer

TOPEKA, Kansas — A grant to fund school safety projects only has enough cash to fulfill half the requests it receives annually. The Safe and Secure Schools Grant has $4 million of state funding with an additional $1 million coming from the federal government. It pays for things like beefing up entryways, security cameras, communication systems and other ways to fortify schools against attacks and natural disasters.
KANSAS STATE
