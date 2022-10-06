Read full article on original website
Referee shortage in Kansas could be due to bad behavior by parents, fans
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There is a problem nationwide and here in Kansas, and that’s a lack of officials for sporting events. Videos are all over social media of fans and parents coming out of the stands to confront officials and referees. Now, the state of Kansas is taking action. USD 259 District Athletic Director […]
One dead, another injured after tractor-trailer crash ignites one truck and closed I-70 westbound near Kansas border
At least one person has died and another sustained life-threatening injuries in an early Monday morning tractor-trailer crash that ignited one of the trucks and closed Interstate 70 westbound entirely near the Kansas border for several hours. One lane of the interstate has since reopened, the Colorado State Patrol reported...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Warm start to the work week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the warmer weather on Sunday promises to stick around as we start the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A weak...
Governor proclaims Oct. 7-8 'Kansas GameDay Weekend'
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Friday, in celebration of the success the University of Kansas and Kansas State University football programs have had this season, proclaimed Friday and Saturday “Kansas GameDay Weekend," according to a statement from her office. “One thing is certain: this state’s football programs...
Warmer days ahead, rain chances this week too
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warmer weather is on the way today and for most of the week ahead. It was a chilly start to the day with morning low temperatures in the upper 30s, 40s and low 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s, which will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Saturday afternoon. Sky conditions will be clear, except for some patchy fog across southwest Kansas this morning. A dense fog advisory is in place until 10 A.M.
‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life
When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Salina woman scores big early-bird prize in lottery's holiday raffle
The Kansas Lottery’s annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle is in full swing, and while there are still a couple months to go until the Grand Finale drawing, there are already big winners claiming prizes. Mona Cramer of Salina has been playing the Holiday Millionaire Raffle since it first started and...
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Kansas on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue,...
Law enforcement join in mourning after Kan. deputy dies in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement across Kansas are mourning with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office after 22-year-old deputy Sidney Carter died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday. A 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Deputy Carter of Bel Aire was southbound on 135th Street at 29th Street north one mile...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Gambling with the 2023 Wheat Crop
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 4, indicates almost all of our area still in extreme drought. Exceptional drought is enveloping most of Southeast Kansas and moving into South Central Kansas along with a good portion of Southwest and moving in Northwest Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (October 11 to 15) indicates near normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much but at least we should have seasonal temperatures. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 13 to 19) indicates continued near normal temperatures and precipitation.
Bird flu returns to Kansas, detected in 2 counties
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An illness targeting birds has returned to Kansas, bringing with it renewed warnings for poultry farmers from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). According to the KDA, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, has made a comeback in Kansas. This week, positive cases were identified in […]
Recent poll finds Kansas voters approve of Medicaid expansion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent poll has found that Kansas voters highly approve of Medicaid expansion. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says on Monday, Oct. 10, it released a poll that shows strong support among registered voters in the Sunflower State for increased and protected access to affordable health coverage. It said 72% favor expansions of KanCare - the state’s Medicaid program - and 46% strongly support it.
Joplin man sentenced nearly 14 years in Kansas DOC
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County District Court handed down a nearly 14 year prison sentence to a Joplin, Missouri man on Friday morning. Michael Wayne Martsolf, age 34, was sentenced to 165 months of incarceration in the Kansas Department of Corrections after having pled guilty in August of this year. | RELATED >> WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HELPING CHEROKEE COUNTY...
INSIGHT KANSAS: How are you voting on legislative veto?
Kansans will soon vote on Constitutional Amendment 1 (also called HCR 5014), which creates a “legislative veto.” At stake is an important but dull topic to most — checks and balances. Civics 101 time. Legislatures make laws, often using vague language. Governors and the state agencies they...
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
Kelly, Schmidt mostly disagree on how to make Kan. schools safer
TOPEKA, Kansas — A grant to fund school safety projects only has enough cash to fulfill half the requests it receives annually. The Safe and Secure Schools Grant has $4 million of state funding with an additional $1 million coming from the federal government. It pays for things like beefing up entryways, security cameras, communication systems and other ways to fortify schools against attacks and natural disasters.
