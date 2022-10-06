ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NECN

Massachusetts Well Represented on New List of ‘Best Small Cities in America'

Several Massachusetts communities were recently ranked among the best small towns to live in the country in 2022 by data company WalletHub. Lexington was ranked No. 4 in WalletHub's 2022 ‘Best Small Cities in America' study, which ranked cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 in five overall areas: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life and safety.
LEXINGTON, MA
NECN

RI Governor ‘Feeling Very Good' After Undergoing Medical Procedure

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is expected to return to work Tuesday after undergoing an unscheduled medical procedure over the weekend, according to WJAR-TV. “This weekend, the Governor underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure to address an issue with his urinary tract," his office said in a statement. "The procedure was a success and there will be no long-term impacts."
HEALTH
