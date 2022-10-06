Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Over 30 Businesses Already Seeking to Sell Recreational Marijuana in Vermont
Vermont became the latest New England state to roll out recreational, adult-use marijuana sales at the start of October, representing a culmination of months of work on the part of individual businesses and the state agency charged with overseeing the budding industry. And although there were just three retailers licensed...
NECN
Massachusetts Well Represented on New List of ‘Best Small Cities in America'
Several Massachusetts communities were recently ranked among the best small towns to live in the country in 2022 by data company WalletHub. Lexington was ranked No. 4 in WalletHub's 2022 ‘Best Small Cities in America' study, which ranked cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 in five overall areas: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life and safety.
NECN
RI Governor ‘Feeling Very Good' After Undergoing Medical Procedure
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is expected to return to work Tuesday after undergoing an unscheduled medical procedure over the weekend, according to WJAR-TV. “This weekend, the Governor underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure to address an issue with his urinary tract," his office said in a statement. "The procedure was a success and there will be no long-term impacts."
NECN
The Story of a Haunted South Carolina Road and a Vanished Hitchhiker
For decades, drivers in South Carolina have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride along a country road in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Highway 107 winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County, a small town in the north-west tip of the state. Daneen Schatz, the communications supervisor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Steady Rain Expected Thursday Into Friday Could Improve Drought Conditions
While we’ve certainly seen improvement in drought conditions across the region over the last month especially, there are still many communities in the moderate to severe category. Bottom line? We need rain. Our next chance of widespread wet weather comes in later this week. While there may be a...
Comments / 0