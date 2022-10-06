Read full article on original website
Local veterans take part in second annual 'Jeep Build' program in Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local program revved up again on Sunday for veterans in Jeffersonville. The Veteran's Club "Jeep Build," is a vocational training program offered to veterans that teach them how to build a jeep from the ground up. Those jeeps will then be used for outings and Veteran's Club events.
Asphalt resurfacing project to close lanes of Bardstown Road this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re traveling on Bardstown Road, be prepared for some overnight lane and road closures. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will conduct milling and asphalt resurfacing for a stretch of the roadway. Beginning Sunday at 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Friday, there will be a...
What happens if an incarcerated Metro Council candidate wins their election?
To run for Louisville Metro Council, candidates have to live in the district they seek to represent for at least a year before an election. But what if they don’t?
Dieruf, Greenberg lay out their plans to curtail drug crisis, turn around Louisville's jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is 32 days away from electing a new mayor, and the two candidates vying for votes came together Friday to share their plans to address many of the city's toughest problems. Much of the discussion at Mixx Lounge in the Newburg neighborhood centered around the...
Bardstown Business Owner Fighting City's Double Standard on Signs
A Bardstown business owner is fighting back over what she perceives as a double standard by the city of Bardstown over signs. Mary Daniel Taylor who owns Liberty Tax and Rachelle Daniele Rose Gifts & Decor has been an outspoken critic of the city of Bardstown on numerous issues. Taylor has tried to bring to light issues surrounding Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard. Several years ago the city began removing the Crystal Rogers signs down while leaving other signs up. She has been fighting city hall for equity and fairness in their treatment of local businesses for some time now.
4 Most Affordable Big Cities For Retirement
If you are one of the many Baby Boomers who plan to move when you retire, but you don’t have the hefty nestegg needed to live in some of the most popular retirement destinations, no worries. There are plenty of affordable retirement cities that still have great health care, good weather, and the “wow factor” of regional recreation and cultural activities to fill the days of even the most active and adventurous retirees.
3 factors that loom large in Louisville for fall elections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ballots will be full of choices for Louisville voters this fall. There are Metro Council races and the mayoral election, state House and Senate seats and Congressional elections. There are also two state constitutional amendments. So what will be the factors influencing this fall's elections...
Biscuit Belly permanently closing Colonial Gardens location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Louisville restaurant is closing one of their locations in what they say are lingering effects from the pandemic. Biscuit Belly is permanently closing their Colonial Gardens location on New Cut Road in the Iroquois Park area. In a statement posted Thursday on Facebook, Biscuit...
'I can't back that': LMPD chief, Metro Council debate over houseless ordinance enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is still one major talking point about Metro Council's houseless ordinance that they need to figure out. Thursday afternoon, the Metro Council Parks Committee continued to debate on the amendment which would make it illegal to camp or store personal property in public areas. It's...
Peace Path, walking bridge opens providing safe passage for neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Peace Path and walking bridge had its grand opening on Friday, announced by Councilman Patrick Mulvihill (D-10). Officials said the idea for this project was a result of a conversation with multiple people/companies in late 2015, and it came to fruition due to the combined involvement of the project's community partners.
Indoor foam dart gun recreation center opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The foam darts were flying on Saturday in Louisville's newest family fun center. Foam Warriorz, a 19,000 square foot facility that focuses on foam dart guns, is now open on Bardstown Road near South Hurstbourne Parkway. In games similar to laser tag, but with darts, teams...
Louisville's Animal Care Society hosts Bark in the Park at Seneca Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Animal Care Society hosted its annual Bark in the Park and Woof Walk on Saturday. The no-kill adoption agency hosted the family-friendly event in Seneca Park with pet vaccines, vendors, adoptable pets and more. It's one of the Animal Care Society's biggest fundraisers of the...
Humana throwing big baby shower on Saturday, Oct. 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is throwing one big baby shower. It's scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Urban League Sports and Learning Center at 1535 West Broadway. The baby shower is open to anyone who is expecting or has recently delivered. Those who attend will get some free...
Woman missing from southern Indiana last seen in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sheriff's department in a southern Indiana county is asking for help finding a woman who could be in Louisville. Natalie Lake, 22, is missing from Lawrence County, Indiana, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Her last known location was in the Louisville area. She...
Warehouse engulfed in flames overnight in Clifton neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A warehouse was destroyed early Sunday morning after a fire in the Clifton neighborhood. The Louisville Fire Department said the fire started just before 4 a.m. The fire started in a 3,000 square foot commercial warehouse on the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. That is near...
Kentuckiana cancer patients enjoy free Belle of Louisville cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 350 people boarded the Belle of Louisville on Sunday cruise down the Ohio River with Gilda's Club Kentuckiana. Meghan's Mountains sponsored the cruise to allow those who are battling cancer to enjoy an afternoon together. The goal was for the passengers to forget about...
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud
A new report shows the Ohio River watershed leads the nation in toxic pollutants. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for October 6th, 2022. This week we're talking about frosts and freezes!. Reoccuring shootings push man to move out of neighborhood. Updated: 7 hours ago. A violent four hours in...
'Just for Kids' pilot details personal connection to Norton Children's transport team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Soaring high above Louisville's skyline, the brightly colored Norton Children's Just for Kids helicopter sticks out against the blue sky. The helicopter is part of the specialized team based at Bowman Field, who recently set a record for the most children transported in a single month.
