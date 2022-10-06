ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Louisville, KY
Real Estate
City
West Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Business
Nelson County News-Sentinel

Bardstown Business Owner Fighting City's Double Standard on Signs

A Bardstown business owner is fighting back over what she perceives as a double standard by the city of Bardstown over signs. Mary Daniel Taylor who owns Liberty Tax and Rachelle Daniele Rose Gifts & Decor has been an outspoken critic of the city of Bardstown on numerous issues. Taylor has tried to bring to light issues surrounding Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard. Several years ago the city began removing the Crystal Rogers signs down while leaving other signs up. She has been fighting city hall for equity and fairness in their treatment of local businesses for some time now.
BARDSTOWN, KY
seniorresource.com

4 Most Affordable Big Cities For Retirement

If you are one of the many Baby Boomers who plan to move when you retire, but you don’t have the hefty nestegg needed to live in some of the most popular retirement destinations, no worries. There are plenty of affordable retirement cities that still have great health care, good weather, and the “wow factor” of regional recreation and cultural activities to fill the days of even the most active and adventurous retirees.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

3 factors that loom large in Louisville for fall elections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ballots will be full of choices for Louisville voters this fall. There are Metro Council races and the mayoral election, state House and Senate seats and Congressional elections. There are also two state constitutional amendments. So what will be the factors influencing this fall's elections...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Biscuit Belly permanently closing Colonial Gardens location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Louisville restaurant is closing one of their locations in what they say are lingering effects from the pandemic. Biscuit Belly is permanently closing their Colonial Gardens location on New Cut Road in the Iroquois Park area. In a statement posted Thursday on Facebook, Biscuit...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
wdrb.com

Indoor foam dart gun recreation center opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The foam darts were flying on Saturday in Louisville's newest family fun center. Foam Warriorz, a 19,000 square foot facility that focuses on foam dart guns, is now open on Bardstown Road near South Hurstbourne Parkway. In games similar to laser tag, but with darts, teams...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's Animal Care Society hosts Bark in the Park at Seneca Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Animal Care Society hosted its annual Bark in the Park and Woof Walk on Saturday. The no-kill adoption agency hosted the family-friendly event in Seneca Park with pet vaccines, vendors, adoptable pets and more. It's one of the Animal Care Society's biggest fundraisers of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#Supportive Housing#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#American#Metro Council#Bland Street Apartments
wdrb.com

Humana throwing big baby shower on Saturday, Oct. 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is throwing one big baby shower. It's scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Urban League Sports and Learning Center at 1535 West Broadway. The baby shower is open to anyone who is expecting or has recently delivered. Those who attend will get some free...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Warehouse engulfed in flames overnight in Clifton neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A warehouse was destroyed early Sunday morning after a fire in the Clifton neighborhood. The Louisville Fire Department said the fire started just before 4 a.m. The fire started in a 3,000 square foot commercial warehouse on the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. That is near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentuckiana cancer patients enjoy free Belle of Louisville cruise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 350 people boarded the Belle of Louisville on Sunday cruise down the Ohio River with Gilda's Club Kentuckiana. Meghan's Mountains sponsored the cruise to allow those who are battling cancer to enjoy an afternoon together. The goal was for the passengers to forget about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing

Comments / 0

Community Policy