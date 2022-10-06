ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Owings Mills, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
fantasypros.com

Andy Dalton to start on Sunday at home

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen confirmed QB Andy Dalton will start as the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Dalton and the passing game looked solid in London against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. The Seahawks...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Browns CB Greedy Williams Will Not Play Vs. Chargers

The Cleveland Browns placed cornerback Greedy Williams on injured reserve on September 9th with a hamstring injury. This week, he is eligible to return from the IR after four weeks. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer is reporting that the Browns will not activate Williams and that he will not play in week 5 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy get into bizarre Twitter argument

Russell Wilson’s slow start to the season is sparking a lot of debate and arguments, including one between former players. Former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III shared an image of Broncos running back Melvin Gordon staring at Wilson during Thursday’s game against Indianapolis, inviting users to contribute a caption.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Brandon Copeland
ESPN

Ravens sign Worley from practice squad, elevate Copeland

BALTIMORE --  The Baltimore Ravens signed cornerback Daryl Worley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad prior to Sunday night's home game against Cincinnati. The Ravens announced the move Saturday. They also elevated linebacker Brandon Copeland. Worley has played in one game so far this season for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Big Blue View

Daniel Jones will play Sunday for New York Giants

LB Azeez Ojulari (calf) QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion) WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) Flott, Toney, Golladay, Mondeaux and Ojulari did not travel to London. Taylor and Robinson did, but will not be ready for Sunday’s game. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, out the past two weeks with a sprained MCL, is...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy