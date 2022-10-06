ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. A suspect entered a bank in the 2500 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect approached a bank teller and handed them a...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police looking for tips in Upper Arlington bank robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for tips to find a robber who came into an Upper Arlington bank with a gun. The masked suspect came into the Huntington Bank on Reed Road on Aug. 8. Police described him as approximately 20-30 years old, wearing all black with a black baseball cap and an orange traffic vest.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Woman arrested after bringing loaded gun to Weinland Park Elementary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun onto the grounds of Weinland Park Elementary in Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said they were called about a gun on school property on the 200 block of East 7th Avenue just after 3:20 p.m. The caller said 32-year-old Shantel Mayle was outside with a gun and was going to shoot someone.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Woman threatens shooting at Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was arrested Monday after threatening to “shoot someone” outside a Columbus City Schools’ elementary school, according to police. Columbus police responded to Weinland Park Elementary School on the 200 block of East 7th Avenue at approximately 3:23 p.m. for a report of a woman, later identified as Shantel Mayle, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

16-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy said he was shot in the Hilltop area on Sunday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 4:44 p.m. Officers were then advised multiple men left the scene carrying firearms.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 indicted after Grove City officers injured while trying to make arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and woman were indicted more than a week after two Grove City police officers were injured while trying to make an arrest late September. The Grove City Division of Police said two officers were on patrol at Gantz Park just off Interstate 270 on Home Road on Sept. 29 when they located 24-year-old Abel Martinez, who is wanted for several warrants. The warrants included violation of a protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases.
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

Teenage girl critically injured in Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one teenager was shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired. A teenage...
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

BPD makes large drug bust Friday morning

Bellefontaine Police officers, detectives, and K9 Boodik executed a narcotics-related search warrant Friday morning at 125 West Brown Avenue. The target of the lengthy investigation, Tanito Petaway, was quickly apprehended as he exited the residence. Narcotics officers recovered approximately 190 grams of cocaine, manufacturing materials, packaging materials, a digital scale,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, three injured in Franklin County crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a crash in Jackson Township, Franklin County, Sunday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on State Route 104 south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 1993 Dodge Stealth was driving […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man killed in Whitehall shooting

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehall early Friday morning, police said. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Beechbank Road around midnight. Police said the suspect is in custody but did not provide further information on what led to the shooting. Police added that the suspect and victim knew each other.
WHITEHALL, OH
