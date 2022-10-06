Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experienceThe LanternBeavercreek, OH
Road rage in Columbus ends with car ramming and driver running, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Monday morning argument on a Columbus road ended with an intentional hit-and-run, but the driver didn’t take his car with him, according to police. Officers arrived at the 900 block of North Cassady Ave. at around 6:30 a.m. after getting a report of an injury crash. When they got there, […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arrested Monday morning after police said he crashed his car into another man's car on purpose. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Cassady Avenue off of East 5th Avenue for a report of a crash around 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival,...
Police: Woman shot during argument at Whitehall Kroger parking lot
WHITEHALL, Ohio — A woman was shot during an argument in the parking lot of a Kroger in Whitehall on Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. outside the Kroger located at 3675 East Broad Street. The woman drove herself to the hospital after the shooting. She...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. A suspect entered a bank in the 2500 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect approached a bank teller and handed them a...
cwcolumbus.com
Police looking for tips in Upper Arlington bank robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for tips to find a robber who came into an Upper Arlington bank with a gun. The masked suspect came into the Huntington Bank on Reed Road on Aug. 8. Police described him as approximately 20-30 years old, wearing all black with a black baseball cap and an orange traffic vest.
Police: Woman arrested after bringing loaded gun to Weinland Park Elementary
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun onto the grounds of Weinland Park Elementary in Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said they were called about a gun on school property on the 200 block of East 7th Avenue just after 3:20 p.m. The caller said 32-year-old Shantel Mayle was outside with a gun and was going to shoot someone.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was arrested Monday after threatening to “shoot someone” outside a Columbus City Schools’ elementary school, according to police. Columbus police responded to Weinland Park Elementary School on the 200 block of East 7th Avenue at approximately 3:23 p.m. for a report of a woman, later identified as Shantel Mayle, […]
Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
16-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy said he was shot in the Hilltop area on Sunday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 4:44 p.m. Officers were then advised multiple men left the scene carrying firearms.
Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. […]
Evidence tampering charge surfaces out of shooting on I-71 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man faces tampering charges related to a shooting on Interstate 71 that injured two people and closed parts of the highway Friday night. Tayvion Taylor was charged with tampering with evidence in relation to the incident, according to the Columbus Division of Police. On Friday, police officers responded to a […]
2 indicted after Grove City officers injured while trying to make arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and woman were indicted more than a week after two Grove City police officers were injured while trying to make an arrest late September. The Grove City Division of Police said two officers were on patrol at Gantz Park just off Interstate 270 on Home Road on Sept. 29 when they located 24-year-old Abel Martinez, who is wanted for several warrants. The warrants included violation of a protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases.
Teenage girl critically injured in Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one teenager was shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired. A teenage...
11-year-old killed in Ohio rollover crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash in Lisbon Sunday night.
peakofohio.com
BPD makes large drug bust Friday morning
Bellefontaine Police officers, detectives, and K9 Boodik executed a narcotics-related search warrant Friday morning at 125 West Brown Avenue. The target of the lengthy investigation, Tanito Petaway, was quickly apprehended as he exited the residence. Narcotics officers recovered approximately 190 grams of cocaine, manufacturing materials, packaging materials, a digital scale,...
One dead, three injured in Franklin County crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a crash in Jackson Township, Franklin County, Sunday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on State Route 104 south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 1993 Dodge Stealth was driving […]
Mom demands answers after 10-year-old son injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several stitches and a few bandages later, all Tamecca Lee and her 10-year-old son David Yarbrough II can do is smile. "To see him happy...makes me happy,” Lee said. A few days ago, she was everything but happy. Her son was shot Saturday morning while...
Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
Man killed in Whitehall shooting
WHITEHALL, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehall early Friday morning, police said. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Beechbank Road around midnight. Police said the suspect is in custody but did not provide further information on what led to the shooting. Police added that the suspect and victim knew each other.
Police searching for missing Delaware 16-year-old last seen at school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Delaware Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing after not returning home from school Friday. Police say Taylor Emma Dawn Smith was last seen at Hayes High School and is believed to have run away. Taylor is 4 feet, 11...
