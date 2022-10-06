ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?

I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KBAT 99.9

There Will Be No Trick Or Treating In These Eerie Texas Towns!

There will be no trick or treating in these towns this Halloween because they are abandoned! Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Pastor Chastises Gov. Newsom for Bible Verse on Abortion Billboards

California Gov. Gavin Newsom just paid for another billboard touting California’s abortion laws – the latest in Austin, Texas features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words “Need an abortion? California is ready to help,” Fox7Austin reported Sunday. Newsom’s billboard also features California’s dedicated abortion website, abortion.ca.gov, as well as a Bible verse quoting Mark 12:31, “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commitment than these.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
tpr.org

‘Women's Wave’ washes over San Antonio

A large crowd gathered in downtown San Antonio Sunday for a ‘Women’s Wave’ rally and march. The march was part of a national movement uniting in protest against attacks on reproductive rights ahead of the November midterm elections. Sofia Sepulveda, one of the local organizers of the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KBAT 99.9

Texas Ranch Lets You Pet, Feed & Hang Out With Alpacas

Have you ever wanted to run around a 16-acre ranch in Texas and pose for pictures with alpacas? Well, you're in luck. All you have to do is travel to the San Antonio area. Located at 3915 US-181 South in Floresville is Black Barn Alpacas, which raises black and gray alpacas with "loving care and sustainability." According to NewsWest9, Black Barn Alpacas is home to 50 alpacas that you can pet, feed and take as many selfies and TikTok videos as you want. And, of course, you can take tours of the property as well.
FLORESVILLE, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Coolest Fall Festival In Texas Happens Just A Few Short Hours From Midland/Odessa Which Includes Unique Experiences

It's not so hot anymore, so an adventure outside doesn't sound all that bad. I know you guys are always looking for a fun and unique adventure to take your families to and try to tell you about as many as I can. I have come across a new one that I think you will love. If the kids don't love it, I am pretty sure mama will. Let me tell you about the Black Barn Ranch.
FLORESVILLE, TX
cw39.com

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas

Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
EL PASO, TX
Q985

One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois

Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

