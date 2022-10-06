ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Kanawha County woman accused of beating child with belt buckle

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman from Kanawha County is behind bars accused of beating a child with a belt buckle. According to court documents, Donnette Dailey is charged with child abuse resulting in injury. Deputies said they were notified by workers at Dunbar Primary School Monday that a...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Elk River Hotel and Cafe' Sutton WV

Enjoy Elk River, Sutton WV. Welcome to the historic Elk River Hotel & Cafe! Located riverfront on the beautiful Elk River, and just 2 miles from I-79, you are moments away from all that the Sutton area has to offer. Guest in town to enjoy the gorgeous outdoor scenery and recreation are a short drive from the Elk River, Sutton Marina, Flatwoods Monster Museum, and the new Big Foot Museum.
SUTTON, WV
wchstv.com

Updated schedule released for W.Va. Book Festival scheduled in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An updated schedule has been released for the West Virginia Book Festival that will feature some bestselling and local authors. The festival is scheduled Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, according to a news release Monday from organizers. Bestselling...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: Fire reported at apartment building in Ashland, Ky.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — A fire was reported Monday morning at an apartment building in Ashland, Ky. Boyd County dispatchers said the fire was reported about 7 a.m. at a building in the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. Dispatchers were unsure if the building was occupied or vacant. No...
ASHLAND, KY
wchstv.com

Public weighs in with suggestions for proposed Capital Sports Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Members of the public had their second chance to offer suggestions and ideas about what they want to see at the proposed Capital Sports Center Saturday at Slack Plaza. "We've had some great public discussions already about this monumental project," Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Some doctors expecting worse flu season than previous years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's that time of year when health officials are urging people to get their flu shot. "It's one and done, and you're protected from the flu for flu season," Dr. Sherri Young with CAMC Health Network said. Young is one of many health officials encouraging...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Thousands flock to West Virginia Pumpkin Festival

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Pumpkin festival wrapped up in Milton Sunday evening. Visitor Wayne Adams came to see the award-winning, 1,602-pound pumpkin, grown by Albert Rodebaugh II of Craigsville. "I like seeing the pumpkins, the big pumpkins, the giant pumpkins, and seeing what people is growing...
MILTON, WV
wchstv.com

Local students learn about manufacturing from Belle Chemical Company

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Students at Dupont Middle School had the opportunity to learn all about manufacturing on Monday. Belle Chemical Company stopped by the school to talk with sixth grade students for manufacturing month. Students worked at multiple STEM stations where they made goop and baking soda...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

