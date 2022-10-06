ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Some Texas migrants find temporary shelter in Rogers Park as Chicago residents help with donations

By Christian Piekos via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPUtT_0iP98cAv00

Dozens of migrants bused from Texas to Chicago have called the Leone Beach fieldhouse in Rogers Park home for about the past week.

However, city officials said this shelter is just temporary.

ABC7 spoke with one migrant off camera who says he, like others, fled to America is search for the American dream.

"The city, the county and the state are doing what they can in order to make sure we can receive people," said Alderwoman Maria Hadden, 49th Ward.

RELATED: More than 1K migrants bused to Chicago area by Texas governor, city expects additional arrivals

Hadden said its all hands on deck at the Leone Beach fieldhouse as dozens of migrants from the southern border now call Chicago home.

"Folks right now have food, they will have a place to sleep, albeit temporary. These are cots in congregate settings," she added.

City officials said over 2,400 asylum seekers from the Texas border have arrived in Chicago in the past few weeks, leaving many in the city wanting to help.

In fact, donations for the migrants have started to fill up space in the alderwoman's Rogers Park office.

"Some of them literally don't have socks or underwear. Some of them are ill-prepared for the weather," said Rogers Park resident, AJ Kelly.

RELATED: Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation to assist migrants bused in from Texas

Kelly said he met one migrant last week while on a walk.

"I realized this guy didn't have any resources and something clicked inside that I needed to help him," Kelly added.

The migrant, who did not want to be shown on camera, said at least 50 men -- all from Venezuela with no nearby family -- are seeking refuge inside the North Side fieldhouse.

He said his bus from Texas was supposed to go to Florida but was rerouted to Chicago because of Hurricane Ian.

The man said he feels lost but hopes to work for a better life.

"If we can get like 60 more people or like 80 more people, like me, to help one, at least the basics of human decency can be put in place," Kelly said.

RELATED: Chicago man who typically feeds homeless comes to Elk Grove Village to serve migrants

"We are going to be a supportive community. We are going to work through this together," Hadden added.

The city said migrants urgently need donations of new clothing and personal hygiene items. Donations can be dropped off at aldermanic offices across the city.

List of Donations Needed

ONLY NEW ITEMS CAN BE ACCEPTED AT THIS TIME

*List subject to change based on supply and demand.

Urgently needed:

New clothing for adults (including cold weather clothing)

Men's sizes small, medium, and large - in particular medium

Women's sizes small, medium, and large-in particular medium

Men's underwear

Women's underwear

Women's sports bras

Long sleeve shirts (men, women, unisex)

Sweatshirts/sweaters (men, women, unisex)

Sweatpants (men, women, unisex)

Pants (men and women)

Socks (men, women, unisex)

Shoes (closed toe gym shoes) (infants, boys, girls, men and women)

Shoelaces

Winter coats (men, women, children, infants)

Other items needed:

New hygiene kit items (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo)

Feminine hygiene products

Preference for sanitary pads and pantyliners

Reusable bags (e.g., duffle bags and suitcases)

Backpacks

Bath towels (large towels, hand towels, wash cloths)

Baby bottles

Baby carriers

Baby formula

Pedialyte

Diapers

Vaseline / diaper ointment

Baby wipes

Blankets

Nail clippers

Pack n' plays

Razors

Hairbrushes

Chapstick

Ace bandages

Antibacterial cream

Antifungal cream

Band-aids (all sizes)

Calamine lotion

Calcium antacid (e.g., Tums)

First aid tape

Gauze

Heartburn medication (Famotidine)

Hydrocortisone cream

Tylenol/Ibuprofen

Toys and activity books

New clothing for children: 6 months-teens

Underwear for children and teens

For additional inquiries, please email: DONATIONS@cityofchicago.org

Donation Drop-off Locations

Please check the ward office hours of business to make sure it is open to receive drop off donations.

  • Ald. Sophia King, 4th Ward

    • 435 E. 35th St. Chicago, IL 60616

  • Ald. Sue Garza, 10th Ward

    • 10500 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago, IL 60617

  • Ald. George Cardenas 12th Ward

    • City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St. Room 300 Chicago, IL 60602

  • Ald. Marty Quinn, 13th Ward

    • 6500 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60629

  • Ald. Michael Rodriguez 22nd Ward

    • 2500 S. St. Louis Ave. Chicago, IL 60623

  • Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez, 25th Ward

    • 2242 S. Damen Ave. Chicago, IL 60608

  • Ald. Roberto Maldonado, 26th Ward

    • 2511 W. Division St. Chicago, IL 60622

  • Ald. Ariel Reboyras, 30th Ward

    • 3559 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60641

  • Ald. Felix Cardona, 31st Ward

    • 4606 W. Diversey Ave. Chicago, IL 60639.

  • Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez, 33rd Ward

    • 3001 W. Irving Park Rd. Chicago, IL 60618

  • Ald. Carlos Ramirez Rosa, 35th Ward

    • 2934 N. Milwaukee Ave, Unit C. Chicago, IL 60618

  • Ald. Gilbert Villegas, 36th Ward

    • 6560 W. Fullerton Ave, Suite 118-A Chicago, IL 60707

  • Ald. Emma Mitts, 37th Ward

    • 4924 W. Chicago Ave. Chicago, IL 60651

  • Ald. Samantha Nugent, 39th Ward

    • 4200 W. Lawrence Ave. Chicago, IL 60630

  • Ald. Andre Vasquez, 40th Ward

    • 5620 N. Western Ave. Chicago, IL 60659

  • Ald. Timmy Knudsen, 43rd Ward

    • 2523 N. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60614

  • Ald. James Cappleman, 46th Ward

    • 4544 N. Broadway Ave. Chicago, IL 60640

  • Ald. Matt Martin, 47th Ward

    • 4243 N Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60618

  • Ald. Harry Osterman, 48th Ward

    • 5533 N. Broadway Ave. Chicago, IL 60640

  • Ald. Maria Hadden, 49th Ward

    • 1447 W. Morse Ave. Chicago, IL 60626

  • Ald. Debra Silverstein, 50th Ward

    • 2949 W. Devon Ave. Chicago, IL 60659

  • City Clerk Anna Valencia

    • City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St., 1st Floor Chicago, IL 60602

  • State Senator Ram Villivalam

    • 3851 W. Devon Ave. Chicago, IL 60659

    Comments / 6

    yakov@bok
    4d ago

    Meanwhile there’s been an open air drug scene and homeless encampment for 2.5 years in Rogers Park and Hadden hasn’t done a thing.

    Reply(1)
    3
     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    fox32chicago.com

    Backers hope tiny homes will get a tryout in Chicago

    CHICAGO - By all appearances, the great American love affair with stuff, and with big things to accommodate it, continues unabated. People with the means buy big homes and big garages to hold stuff. We crave giant TV screens and hulking SUVs that usually carry maybe two people. Many pay for self-storage units, a whole home for the stuff we don’t have room for. Entire industries, and a lot of real estate, depend on how we impress via excess.
    CHICAGO, IL
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    Local
    Illinois Society
    City
    Elk Grove Village, IL
    City
    Chicago, IL
    Chicago, IL
    Government
    State
    Florida State
    State
    Texas State
    Chicago, IL
    Society
    Local
    Illinois Government
    WGN TV

    ‘Land Back!’: Lincoln statue defaced on North Side

    CHICAGO — An Abraham Lincoln statue was defaced Monday inside Lincoln Park. “Abraham Lincoln: The Man” statue, located within Lincoln Park in the 2000 block of Lincoln Park West, was installed on 1887. According to a press release, an “of resistors of colonial violence attacked” the statue. Red...
    CHICAGO, IL
    nypressnews.com

    Theft is a big reason why people, businesses are leaving Chicago

    Joshua Crawford’s op-ed, “We must rein in violent crime to help those who need economic opportunitY,” missed a major point on why businesses and people are leaving Chicago, and that is theft. If your home is burglarized, your car is stolen or your store’s merchandise is shoplifted,...
    CHICAGO, IL
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Maria Hadden
    Person
    Harry Osterman
    Person
    Samantha Nugent
    Person
    Gilbert Villegas
    Person
    James Cappleman
    Person
    Emma Mitts
    Person
    Roberto Maldonado
    depauliaonline.com

    DePaul student apologizes for homeless publicity stunt

    Sarah Lim, a 17-year-old DePaul freshman, expressed some regret for her homeless publicity stunt last week. In a one-on-one interview with The DePaulia, Lim described her actions as inappropriate. “After doing it, I realized that it was pretty tasteless,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t like it.”...
    CHICAGO, IL
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Chicago Area#Irving Park#Milwaukee#Ramirez#American#Texas Kelly
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Advocacy
    NewsBreak
    Society
    News Break
    Politics
    NewsBreak
    Immigration
    CBS News

    Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights

    CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
    CHICAGO, IL
    ABC 7 Chicago

    ABC 7 Chicago

    Chicago, IL
    106K+
    Followers
    15K+
    Post
    29M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

     https://abc7chicago.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy