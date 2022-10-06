ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Nicholas Adams and Callie Kaufman, both of Lima; Tyler White and Taylor Winget, both of Lima; Clark Sprague of Bowling Green and Carol Stern of Lima; Kyle Wallace of Lima and Audrey Rodriguez of Harrod; Brian Brookbank of Lebanon and Sheri Welker of Lima; Patrick Bicknell and Marissa Edgington, both of Cairo; Joseph Gossard and Devan Von Sossan, both of Delphos; Joseph Carver and Kimberly Dove, both of Lima; Zeth Casey and Jessica Cady, both of Lima; Eric Tolen and Arin Reger, both of Delphos; Brandon Michael and Margaret Patterson, both of Spencerville; Lamar Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mary Fitzgerald of Delphos; Storm Keim and Leah Gammon, both of Alger; Darrell Crowe Jr. and Katherine Tata, both of Lima; Morgan Horn and Brittany Smith, both of Lima; and Andrew Walczak of Dublin and Rebecca Patterson of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Lima man arrested for fighting

A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
LIMA, OH
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH

Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
TOLEDO, OH
Paulding County Progress

Trausch and Finn work to keep Paulding's main campus safe

There is a lazy troupe that cops like donuts, but one Paulding police officer really does like donuts. Especially, when they come from a second grader at the elementary school. Even more so when he can spend all morning chewing on them in his office, before meeting his two-legged fans, i.e., the students at Paulding Exempted School’s main campus.
PAULDING, OH
Lima News

Roses and Thorns

As the temperatures cool, the roses really stand out from the thorns. Thorn: To all the people held in contempt recently for not showing up for jury duty. It’s a shame the judges have to resort to this, but justice requires a panel of impartial jurors pulled from the population. None of us wants to imagine sitting in jail, waiting for our day in court to clear our name, only to learn the trial has to be pushed back because they can’t find any jurors. If your name is called to go to jury duty, do your civic duty and help. Otherwise, don’t cry to us when you’re waiting for your own jury on your charges.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Terra N. Beachy, 39, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest and found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 25 days suspended. $150 fine. Brandon M. Hurles, 34, of Spencerville, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Johan T. Leeks, 28,...
LIMA, OH
WTOL-TV

Boil advisory for Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
TOLEDO, OH
westbendnews.net

NEXT PCBW GUEST: VANTAGE CAREER CENTER

Tune in to My102.7 FM on Tuesday and Thursday at 8am and 5pm to hear from Angie Fahy, Adult Education Director at Vantage Career Center. Angie will share her background, and insight on how Vantage Career Center is helping the regional workforce by providing accredited programs, customized training and continuing education for in demand jobs. Thank you to Tiffany Goings with Paulding County OhioMeansJobs for making this program possible. You can find all PCBW episodes on Spotify, Google or Apple Podcast anytime!
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

Lucas County Coroner rules 3-year-old child's death a homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 3-year-old child is the victim of a homicide this weekend according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. Declan Hill was pronounced dead at 1:52 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. The coroner’s office performed an autopsy on the body...
TOLEDO, OH
wrtv.com

Fort Wayne house listing goes viral after 70s-themed photo shoot

FORT WAYNE — When Real Estate Broker Ian Barnhart entered a Fort Wayne home recently, he says it felt like he was traveling back in time. "It's just wildly different. The architecture, the design — it's not everyday you see a mid century modern or, you know, contemporary style that hasn't been sometime remodeled in the 80s ... it was still immaculate," Barnhart said. "It kind of dawned on me, like, I need to stage it with people and deliver the full experience."
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fire breaks out at Fort Wayne barber and beauty shop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department battled a fire at a local barber and beauty shop early Friday morning. According to the FWFD, crews were called to 3200 North Anthony Blvd. at Moore Unique Styles Barber and Beauty Shop on reports of a fire. The blaze was contained to the front of the store.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTOL 11

TPD: Man shot by unknown suspect while walking home early Monday in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in west Toledo that happened in the early morning hours Monday. 24-year-old Laquentai Mappe told police he was shot by an unknown suspect from an unknown vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, according to a report by TPD. Mappe was walking home when he was shot on Dorr Street near N. Holland-Sylvania Road.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima woman who did not show up for September sentencing hearing is now in custody

A Lima woman who skipped her sentencing hearing for felonious assault is currently in the Allen County Jail. According to the Allen County Jail website, 23-year-old Janicqua Bailey was booked into the jail Sunday night. She didn't show up in court for her sentencing hearing in September. Bailey was indicted on a charge of felonious assault after a bar fight at J's Pub back in January that left Brandin Fisher-Jones with serious injuries to his face and body. No word when her sentencing will be scheduled. Donovan Denson and Nicholas Williams, who were also charged with the crime, were sentenced to four to six years in prison. A fourth individual, Tysheen Polk was arrested in September and is going through the trial process.
LIMA, OH
WTOL-TV

Juvenile shot, house hit by gunfire in east Toledo Sunday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening. It happened in the 500 block of Church Street just after 8 p.m. Shots were fired in an alley behind a home striking a male juvenile, police claim. The boy is 15 years old, according to a police report. The boy was found shot in the lower body in the alley.
TOLEDO, OH

