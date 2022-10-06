As the temperatures cool, the roses really stand out from the thorns. Thorn: To all the people held in contempt recently for not showing up for jury duty. It’s a shame the judges have to resort to this, but justice requires a panel of impartial jurors pulled from the population. None of us wants to imagine sitting in jail, waiting for our day in court to clear our name, only to learn the trial has to be pushed back because they can’t find any jurors. If your name is called to go to jury duty, do your civic duty and help. Otherwise, don’t cry to us when you’re waiting for your own jury on your charges.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO