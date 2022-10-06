Read full article on original website
Related
Ocean Vodka, A Must Add To Your Home Bar
Add A Little Hawaii To Your Bar With Ocean Organic Vodka. Several years ago, when we bought our home, I immediately called dibs on the formal dining room for my home bar. I had visions of a bar top table in the corner, a dartboard on the wall, a TV and of course the centerpiece a well-stocked bar for entertaining friends and neighbors.
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 0