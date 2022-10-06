ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Large fire burning near Coffee City, police say

By Michael Garcia
 4 days ago

COFFEE CITY, Texas ( KETK ) – Coffee City Police Department said that multiple fire departments are responding to a large grass and woods fire near FM 315 and FM 3506.

Officials say to drive slowly through the area as the fire crews do their work.

