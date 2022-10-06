Large fire burning near Coffee City, police say
COFFEE CITY, Texas ( KETK ) – Coffee City Police Department said that multiple fire departments are responding to a large grass and woods fire near FM 315 and FM 3506.Mother, 2 children dead after Trinity County house fire
Officials say to drive slowly through the area as the fire crews do their work.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0