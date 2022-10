- There’s nothing that quite compares to watching a talented player sprint through the field at breakneck speeds as he delivers the ball to the end zone in an energetic display. This is a huge reason why many of the ‘fastest’ players are dubbed as “dynamic.” Speed is a good thing in the NFL but is not always an indicator of a player’s success. And although there are multiple ways of evaluating speed, there are a couple of players who truly stand out across various categories. That being said, here are our top picks for the seven fastest NFL players in 2022 with all-around records.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO