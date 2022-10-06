ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Congresswoman Escobar asks DOJ to investigate Hudspeth shooting as hate crime

By Melissa Luna
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Congresswoman Veronica Escobar led a letter today to Attorney General Merrick Garland of the Department of Justice to investigate the shooting of two undocumented immigrants in West Texas as a hate crime.

The letter was signed by 15 additional Members of Congress, elaborating on the anti-immigrant rhetoric, as it continues to be used to describe the increased migrant arrivals at the southern border. The letter urges the Department of Justice to investigate the shooting as a hate crime, considering Michael Sheppard’s history of racism and abuse towards migrants.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, the shooting occurred after Michael Sheppard and his twin brother, Mark Sheppard, were traveling in a vehicle when they first passed a small group of migrants at a water tank. The two men traveled back to the migrants’ location and shouted profanities at the group. Though it remains unclear which of the two brothers shot at the migrants, both Sheppard brothers have been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

“This attack on a group of migrants stopping for a water break is just the most recent
manifestation of the rising racist and xenophobic sentiments for those who have come to the
United States seeking a better life. As the United States continues to see increased arrivals of
migrants at the southern border and with news coverage being devoted to the recent political
stunts by the Governors of Texas and Florida, partisan news personalities have been using this
information to peddle lies and stoke fear of immigrants in the American people.”

Congress of the United States

Comments / 14

Russ
4d ago

Escobar wants more illegals to be allowed into El Paso TX. She has called El Paso the new Ellis Island. This squad wanna be is doing her best to ruin America. It’s time to vote her out. Es must go in November!

Reply
15
Wayne Stuart
4d ago

Escobar has been bad for El Paso since she was a county commissioner and has gotten progressively worse each year. Time to vote her out.

Reply
11
Cheryl Dobi
4d ago

Escobar is so up Kamala she is turning against our border patrol who had illegals attempt to grab their guns to kill them. This woman is never around for the district she supposedly was elected from.

Reply(2)
11
 

