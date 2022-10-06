ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Regardless of how much they’ll see, Kansas football players value ‘College GameDay’ coming

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozZT1_0iP95bgV00

LAWRENCE — ESPN’s “College GameDay” show isn’t new to Kansas football players like Malcolm Lee or Cobee Bryant.

They each watched it growing up, and Lee will still try to if the Jayhawks have a late game on a Saturday and he can put it on a TV at the hotel they’re staying at. Bryant thought back to fond memories of the show being on the TV in his living room. But Saturday, even though they might not see much of it while they are preparing for a game that’s scheduled for 11 a.m., they’ll have the chance to make memories they never have before.

Because, for the first time, “College GameDay” will air from Lawrence just outside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The show will feature the Big 12 Conference matchup between No. 17 Kansas (5-0, 2-0 in Big 12) and No. 18 TCU (4-0, 1-0 in Big 12). And its presence is something that can mean a lot for the program both in the moment and in the future.

“It’s great to be able to see that our program is finally getting that type of notoriety and everything like that, and looking forward to packing the Booth again for three weeks in a row,” said quarterback Jalon Daniels, who will in fact play in front of a sold-out crowd again at home. “But same preparation.”

According to Lawrence Arnold, a wide receiver for the Jayhawks, an opportunity like “College GameDay” is something they’ve been working for. It dates back to what they were doing in the winter and the spring with director of sports performance Matt Gildersleeve and others. It’s a grind that’s paying off.

Maybe that grind should have paid off earlier this season. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold has certainly heard the conversation around the topic for more than just the time that’s followed the win this past weekend against Iowa State. But the fact that it didn’t and both Kansas and TCU came through allowed for a much more intriguing setting in early October.

Daniels' profile could continue to rise to heights not many would have expected. Other standouts, like defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. and running back Devin Neal, could see more national recognition come their way as well. The Jayhawks aren’t surprising anyone anymore, just providing more examples for those who follow them to point toward.

“I’m mostly excited for Lawrence as a community,” Lee said about “College GameDay” coming to town. “I know that it’s probably been real tough to be a KU football fan for the past dozen years. So, the national attention is great. All the festivities and the excitement, that’s fine. But at the end of the day it’s still another game … We’re still focused on TCU. So, it’s not something we want to get distracted by.”

Bryant made that same point about not wanting to get distracted. Although he thinks Kansas deserves this as a team, and for him this is the realization of a dream, he still wants to remain focused. He knows this is a matchup of two ranked teams.

The players can watch the coverage back later on Saturday or in the days that follow, should they choose to do so. They can read the stories, look at the pictures and watch the videos. It’s just a matter of whether what they’ll be seeing elicits a happy memory, or one they wish could have gone differently.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Refs in Kansas-TCU game swallow whistles on potential horse collar, defensive holding, late in Horned Frogs win

Kansas' undefeated streak ended in heartbreak on Saturday, as the No. 19 Jayhawks failed to score on their last drive of the game, falling 38-31 to visiting, 17th-ranked TCU. Some observers of the battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams were frustrated at the game's ending, when officials failed to call TCU for defensive penalties on consecutive plays. The outcome of those plays ended with the Jayhawks turning the ball over on downs at the TCU 34.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU

Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem During College GameDay

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Lawrence, Kansas ahead of a showdown between surprisingly undefeated teams. Lance Leipold has turned around the Jayhawks program in a hurry and sits at 5-0 on the season. Sitting in the top 25, Kansas faces off against undefeated TCU later this afternoon.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Kansas star QB knocked out of game

The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the biggest stories in college football this year, and Jalon Daniels is a big reason why. Daniels won the starting quarterback job this year and helped lead Kansas to a 5-0 start. But the junior quarterback suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s game against TCU and did not return.
LAWRENCE, KS
fox4kc.com

FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle

Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
fox4kc.com

Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
OLATHE, KS
fox4kc.com

Showers and storms coming to Kansas City metro this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The growing weather story has been about the ongoing drought. Starting in June of this year, our monthly rainfall totals have come in below average every month. October is looking dry overall as well. The drought monitor has only grown more colorful with time this summer and fall.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Gameday#Football Players#University Of Kansas#American Football#College Football#Espn#Jayhawks#The Big 12 Conference#Tcu
kcur.org

Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips

Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Family in Gardner, Kansas, fights to stay together

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) – John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
GARDNER, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
KMBC.com

1 shot, 1 seriously injured in incident at Leawood home Sunday night

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating a Sunday night disturbance that ended with two men in the hospital: One shot, the other suffering from blunt force trauma. Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court just after 9...
LEAWOOD, KS
KSNT News

Former Kansas bus driver shares why he quit his job

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Daniel Meredith first sat behind the wheel of a school bus in 2018. Over the last couple of years Meredith says a shortage of bus drivers caused his routes to be extended — sometimes reaching an hour longer than normal – but his pay stayed the same. He says his contract with […]
TOPEKA, KS
livingnewdeal.org

Highland Park High School Stadium – Topeka KS

Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built the Highland Park High School Stadium in Topeka KS. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location Info. 2424 SE California. Topeka, KS 66605. Coordinates: 39.02431, -95.64898. Leave a Reply. Before leaving a comment, please...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Three dead in crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck. When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy