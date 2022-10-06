Regardless of how much they’ll see, Kansas football players value ‘College GameDay’ coming

LAWRENCE — ESPN’s “College GameDay” show isn’t new to Kansas football players like Malcolm Lee or Cobee Bryant.

They each watched it growing up, and Lee will still try to if the Jayhawks have a late game on a Saturday and he can put it on a TV at the hotel they’re staying at. Bryant thought back to fond memories of the show being on the TV in his living room. But Saturday, even though they might not see much of it while they are preparing for a game that’s scheduled for 11 a.m., they’ll have the chance to make memories they never have before.

Because, for the first time, “College GameDay” will air from Lawrence just outside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The show will feature the Big 12 Conference matchup between No. 17 Kansas (5-0, 2-0 in Big 12) and No. 18 TCU (4-0, 1-0 in Big 12). And its presence is something that can mean a lot for the program both in the moment and in the future.

“It’s great to be able to see that our program is finally getting that type of notoriety and everything like that, and looking forward to packing the Booth again for three weeks in a row,” said quarterback Jalon Daniels, who will in fact play in front of a sold-out crowd again at home. “But same preparation.”

According to Lawrence Arnold, a wide receiver for the Jayhawks, an opportunity like “College GameDay” is something they’ve been working for. It dates back to what they were doing in the winter and the spring with director of sports performance Matt Gildersleeve and others. It’s a grind that’s paying off.

Maybe that grind should have paid off earlier this season. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold has certainly heard the conversation around the topic for more than just the time that’s followed the win this past weekend against Iowa State. But the fact that it didn’t and both Kansas and TCU came through allowed for a much more intriguing setting in early October.

Daniels' profile could continue to rise to heights not many would have expected. Other standouts, like defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. and running back Devin Neal, could see more national recognition come their way as well. The Jayhawks aren’t surprising anyone anymore, just providing more examples for those who follow them to point toward.

“I’m mostly excited for Lawrence as a community,” Lee said about “College GameDay” coming to town. “I know that it’s probably been real tough to be a KU football fan for the past dozen years. So, the national attention is great. All the festivities and the excitement, that’s fine. But at the end of the day it’s still another game … We’re still focused on TCU. So, it’s not something we want to get distracted by.”

Bryant made that same point about not wanting to get distracted. Although he thinks Kansas deserves this as a team, and for him this is the realization of a dream, he still wants to remain focused. He knows this is a matchup of two ranked teams.

The players can watch the coverage back later on Saturday or in the days that follow, should they choose to do so. They can read the stories, look at the pictures and watch the videos. It’s just a matter of whether what they’ll be seeing elicits a happy memory, or one they wish could have gone differently.

