AP News Summary at 12:28 a.m. EDT

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has retaliated for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine, unleashing its most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage Monday against multiple cities smashed civilian targets. It killed at least 14 people, knocked out power and water, and shattered cars and buildings. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said nearly 100 people were wounded in the morning attacks — the biggest and broadest since the war’s early days. One Russian missile hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a university building. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks aimed to inflict the most damage on civilians.
TheDailyBeast

‘First Lady of Rock’ Linda Ronstadt on Sexism, Muppets, and the Mexican Border

“They all know me from The Muppet Show,” Linda Ronstadt cracks when I mention the twentysomethings in my house who represent just the latest generation of fans to discover the music she made that soundtracked so much of the 1970s and ’80s.Of course, Linda Ronstadt was a global superstar during the Golden Age of rock and roll—notably the first woman to headline arena tours, earning her the nickname “First Lady of Rock”—who went on to make a series of massive-selling Trio albums with Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris, before she took a decided left turn and recorded three American Songbook...
