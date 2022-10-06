ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

brproud.com

Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling Zachary’s Arleen Subdivision and they came in […]
ZACHARY, LA
WWL

16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
HAMMOND, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 55-year-old charged with keeping a secret lab after drug bust at his home

ST. HELENA PARISH - A 55-year-old man was arrested after a drug bust at his home led law enforcement to discover his secret lab, among other things. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, along with State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested 55-year-old Ivy Lee Watson on several drug-related charges after law enforcement conducted a search at his home.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD: Two officers on leave after officer-involved shooting

Officials said they recovered the body of Jose Granados, 49, near Empire. 1 dead, 1 injured in I-12 shooting; incident not random, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed and another injured in a shooting on I-12 early Sunday, Oct. 9.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP: 2 killed in separate overnight crashes in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating two deadly crashes that happened overnight in the Baton Rouge area. Authorities said the first crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on LA 1054 near North River Road in Kentwood. They added that Steve Sanders, 64, was killed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

