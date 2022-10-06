ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Steph Curry praises Victor Wembanyama: 'He's like the 2K create-a-player'

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0INV_0iP92HBs00
(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

While the NBA regular season isn’t underway yet, the basketball world has been buzzing due to a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas.

French professional basketball team Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 met the G League Ignite team for a special pair of showcase games in Sin City.

The battle between Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and the G League Ignite featured two of the game’s top prospects, Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama.

On Tuesday night, the pair of potential top picks put on a show in Las Vegas worthy of all the hype. Wembanyama went to work, scoring 37 points on 11-of-20 from the field with a red-hot seven 3-pointers against the G League Ignite.

Henderson answered the bell, tallying 28 points of his own on 11-of-21 shooting from the field with nine assists and five boards in the G League Ignite’s win, 122-115.

With the game featured on national television, many in the NBA community got to witness Wembanyama for the first time. The unique 7-foot-4 prospect caught the attention of many, including the reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

At a press conference on Thursday, Steph Curry praised the 18-year-old Frenchman, calling him a “cheat code type vibes.”

He’s solid. He’s solid. He’s like the 2K create-a-player. Every point guard that wants to be seven foot – cheat code type vibes. He’s a solid talent. It was great to watch. They had a pretty entertaining game with the Ignite team, So it was dope.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

On Thursday in Las Vegas, Wembanyama continued his impressive performances in the states. Although Henderson left the contest after five minutes due to an injury, Wembanyama didn’t show any signs of slowing down.

Wembanyama notched a game-high 36 points on 11-of-24 shooting from the field with a pair of triples, 11 rebounds, four blocks and four assists in 37 minutes.

Whenever Wembanyama is on the court in the future, it will be worthy to tune in. You could potentially be hearing his name very early in the 2023 NBA draft.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Apologetic Draymond Green is temporarily stepping away from the Warriors following Jordan Poole altercation

Late on Wednesday evening, the basketball world learned Draymond Green would face team discipline following a physical altercation between him and Jordan Poole at the Warriors’ practice that day, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported. Friday Morning, video of that altercation leaked, showing Green connecting on a punch violent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Wembanyama
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriots WR Danny Amendola 'lost 10 pounds' and needed 'four IVs' to finish Super Bowl LI

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola received four IVs during the Patriots’ 28-3 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI. The former wide receiver made an appearance on Julian Edelman’s “Games with Names” podcast. He was a big part in the game for New England, catching eight passes to go along with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. He had 78 yards in total and averaged 9.8 yards per reception.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

October 8 is the Greatest Date in Seattle Mariners History

There are many important dates in the history of the Seattle Mariners. But no date will ever be more synonymous with the M’s than October 8. There is something about October 8 that brings out the best in the Seattle Mariners. It was de ja vu all over again as the Mariners completed improbable comeback to win their Wild Card Series with Toronto.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stephen Curry#Nba Draft#Nba Finals#The G League Ignite#Frenchman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay on hostile environment at SoFi Stadium against Cowboys: 'It was challenging'

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a bit of a skid in recent weeks, and their fans didn’t turn out at the rate that the team had hoped for in their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At times, it seemed that SoFi Stadium was the Cowboys’ home turf, and head coach Sean McVay was acutely aware of the disadvantage that his squad had given the circumstance.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Newly fired NFL coach already connected to Nebraska opening

A name mentioned in connection to the Nebraska job was fired from his NFL team on Monday morning. Carolina Panther’s head coach was fired after going 11-27 during his three seasons on the sidelines in Charlotte. Rhule came to Carolina from Baylor, where he had been the head coach for three seasons. Panthers’ owner David Tepper signed Rhule to a seven-year $62 million deal just three years ago. Due to his early dismissal, Rhule will now be due north of $40 million. His teams were an abysmal 1-27 when an opponent scored more than 17 points against the Panthers. Rhule’s name has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Boston Celtics to sign Roxbury's AJ Reeves to camp deal

The Boston Celtics are leaning into the local talent pool for their training camp ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, reportedly extending an Exhibit-10 contract to Roxbury’s own AJ Reeves according to SNY’s Adam Zagoria. A 6-foot-6 shooting guard out of Providence College who went unselected in the 2022 NBA draft, Reeves has struggled with his shot at the college level despite being assessed as a four-star recruiting going into college.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette says Vikings defender 'flopped' on illegal block call

The coolest play to happen on the football field during Sunday’s divisional matchup between the Bears and Vikings technically didn’t even happen. Facing second-and-11 from the Chicago 48-yard line, quarterback Justin Fields used his athletic ability to make something happen on a quarterback keeper. He took off on the ground, weaving through Vikings defenders, for a 52-yard touchdown run.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

159K+
Followers
211K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy