Chance of storms in Phoenix to bring gusty winds, dust

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
The National Weather Service Phoenix office predicted a chance of storms to hit the Valley during rush hour on Thursday afternoon.

"We do have showers and storms now moving in the extreme eastern part of Phoenix like Florence Junction. In terms of any impacts being from about 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. through about 8 p.m.," weather service Phoenix meteorologist Marvin Percha told The Arizona Republic.

Coverage is likely to be around a 20% chance for the greater Phoenix area with the storms likely bringing gusty winds as well as picking up dust with a chance of heavy rain and potentially small hail.

Several flash flood warnings have been issued across Arizona counties with the latest being for Yuma and La Paz counties.

Arizonans will want to remain safe given the possibility of ending up in one of these storms.

Reach breaking news reporter Kye Graves at klgraves@gannett.com or on Twitter @kyegraves.

Jazzy Jazzman
4d ago

Every October the winds come to Phoenix. Just in time to ruin my Halloween decorations. Every year without fail.

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

