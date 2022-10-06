ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie, NY

WRGB

Albany man arrested in connection to Dana Avenue domestic burglary

Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man wanted in connection with a Dana Avenue domestic burglary, assault and menacing has been arrested. William Crawford, 35, broke a woman’s foot and proceeded then to threaten her with a handgun Friday night during a domestic burglary on Dana Avenue. According...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Gust of wind blamed for weekend single engine plane crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say no-one was injured after a weekend plane crash over the weekend. Police say they responded just before noon on October 9th after a small plane was found in shallow water and flipped over. Investigators say it appears that the single engine plane,...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Three facing felony narcotics charges in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Three men face drug charges in Amsterdam, after police executed two search warrants Wednesday. According to the Amsterdam Police Department, the department and the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday October 5th at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
AMSTERDAM, NY
Schoharie, NY
Crime & Safety
Schoharie, NY
Accidents
City
Schoharie, NY
WRGB

Fugitive task force arrests two in Schenectady on narcotics and weapons charges

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham in Schenectady for narcotics trafficking and gun possession, Friday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators seized approximately one-kilogram combined weight of...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Mayor offers insight into Productive Initiatives for Pine Hills

Albany, NY (WRGB) — As new plans come together for more positive ways to impact the Pine Hills neighborhood, less than two weeks ago, an 18-year-old was shot and killed. The Mayor of Albany spoke to CBS 6 about the new initiatives she hopes will put a stop to the violence " One of the Issues they were talking about was after school," The Mayor tells CBS 6.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Crews fight structure fire in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Fire crews battled a structure fire in Watervliet Saturday afternoon. The fire was at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street. According to the fire department, while the owner is out of town, there were people and animals at home. All the people, and...
WATERVLIET, NY
WRGB

During Fire Prevention Week, plan your family's escape routes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Sunday kicked off the start of Fire Prevention Week around the country!. According to the National Fire Prevention Week Association, this year marks the 100th anniversary of the awareness campaign. Departments use this week to host open houses, training and educational events, plus it's...
WRGB

Fire Prevention week begins Sunday

CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — Sunday kicks off the start of Fire Prevention week around the country. According to the National Fire Prevention Week Association, this year marks the 100th anniversary of the awareness campaign. Members of the Firefighter's Association of the State of New York (FASNY) say departments use...
WRGB

Unity House hosts domestic violence awareness block party

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Over the course of a year, about 10 million men and women in the United States are abused by an intimate partner. Saturday in Troy, groups of people and organizations came together to try help those going through such pain. The Unity House held a...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Schenectady County celebrates fall foliage at Mabee Farm

ROTTERDAM JUNCTION, NY — For fall lovers, it is prime time, pumpkin spice is plentiful, giant pumpkins seem to be taking over the earth, and the leaves, they are at their best. And today, people in Schenectady celebrated all of that nature flourishing at the same time. The 9th...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Shed-building event gives girls hands-on construction experience

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The next generation of female builders pulled out their tool belts and hard hats Saturday morning at the Saratoga Showcase of Homes women’s shed building event!. Local ninth and tenth grade female students got an introduction to construction. They learned how to frame,...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Rowing clubs take a marathon trip along the Mohawk

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Rowers took to the Mohawk River for a marathon Saturday. Members of the Burnt Hills and Shenendehowa youth rowing clubs, mostly in 8-seat boats but some in 4-seaters, hit the water at the Schoharie Crossing in the morning, traveling 26.2 miles along the river and passing through five locks.
MOHAWK, NY
WRGB

Chowderfest returns to sellout crowd in Troy

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Chowderfest is back in the city of Troy! But this time with an all-new way to enjoy the experience of eating some good old chowder!. This year-- the event planners decided to get rid of pre-sale tickets and welcome people free of cost instead-- people were able to purchase $2 samples that came in four-ounce containers.
TROY, NY

