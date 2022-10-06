Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Related
WRGB
Albany man arrested in connection to Dana Avenue domestic burglary
Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man wanted in connection with a Dana Avenue domestic burglary, assault and menacing has been arrested. William Crawford, 35, broke a woman’s foot and proceeded then to threaten her with a handgun Friday night during a domestic burglary on Dana Avenue. According...
WRGB
Gust of wind blamed for weekend single engine plane crash in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say no-one was injured after a weekend plane crash over the weekend. Police say they responded just before noon on October 9th after a small plane was found in shallow water and flipped over. Investigators say it appears that the single engine plane,...
WRGB
Exclusive: Rep. Zeldin speaks about shooting at his home, NY’s rampant crime problem
New York State (WRGB) — A shooting outside the home of Republican candidate for Governor Rep. Lee Zeldin is now part of the conversation in the race for New York Governor, with Election Day less than a month away. Zeldin has been campaigning on the issue of crime, and...
WRGB
Three facing felony narcotics charges in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Three men face drug charges in Amsterdam, after police executed two search warrants Wednesday. According to the Amsterdam Police Department, the department and the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday October 5th at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
Fugitive task force arrests two in Schenectady on narcotics and weapons charges
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham in Schenectady for narcotics trafficking and gun possession, Friday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators seized approximately one-kilogram combined weight of...
WRGB
Saratoga officials say ramping up security, police presence led to safer summer
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The Spa City is nearly one month removed from the end of track season, this time last year the city was coming off a summer filled with stabbings, shootings, and violence. "There was an awful lot of tension in the street last summer in...
WRGB
Mayor offers insight into Productive Initiatives for Pine Hills
Albany, NY (WRGB) — As new plans come together for more positive ways to impact the Pine Hills neighborhood, less than two weeks ago, an 18-year-old was shot and killed. The Mayor of Albany spoke to CBS 6 about the new initiatives she hopes will put a stop to the violence " One of the Issues they were talking about was after school," The Mayor tells CBS 6.
WRGB
Crews fight structure fire in Watervliet
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Fire crews battled a structure fire in Watervliet Saturday afternoon. The fire was at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street. According to the fire department, while the owner is out of town, there were people and animals at home. All the people, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRGB
NY Attorney General files motion to overturn federal judge ruling on NY gun laws
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced on Monday that she has filed a motion to appeal a federal judge ruling on NY's gun legislation. Judge Glenn Suddaby ordered a temporary hold back on October 6th on multiple provisions of the law that went into effect on September 1st.
WRGB
Quilt show makes warm return to Schenectady after COVID hiatus
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — It’s getting colder and colder outside, so it's time for things like a nice warm fire, a hot tea, or even a nice warm quilt. Well, in Schenectady Saturday, you could've had your pick of 200. It's a biannual event, but hadn't taken place...
WRGB
During Fire Prevention Week, plan your family's escape routes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Sunday kicked off the start of Fire Prevention Week around the country!. According to the National Fire Prevention Week Association, this year marks the 100th anniversary of the awareness campaign. Departments use this week to host open houses, training and educational events, plus it's...
WRGB
Fire Prevention week begins Sunday
CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — Sunday kicks off the start of Fire Prevention week around the country. According to the National Fire Prevention Week Association, this year marks the 100th anniversary of the awareness campaign. Members of the Firefighter's Association of the State of New York (FASNY) say departments use...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRGB
Unity House hosts domestic violence awareness block party
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Over the course of a year, about 10 million men and women in the United States are abused by an intimate partner. Saturday in Troy, groups of people and organizations came together to try help those going through such pain. The Unity House held a...
WRGB
Schenectady County celebrates fall foliage at Mabee Farm
ROTTERDAM JUNCTION, NY — For fall lovers, it is prime time, pumpkin spice is plentiful, giant pumpkins seem to be taking over the earth, and the leaves, they are at their best. And today, people in Schenectady celebrated all of that nature flourishing at the same time. The 9th...
WRGB
Health Department launches info campaign encouraging flu, COVID shots this fall
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — With children back in school and flu cases on the rise, the New York State Department of Health announced the launch of its annual public education campaign Saturday, reminding adults and parents to get both flu and COVID-19 shots for themselves and children 6 months and older.
WRGB
Shed-building event gives girls hands-on construction experience
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The next generation of female builders pulled out their tool belts and hard hats Saturday morning at the Saratoga Showcase of Homes women’s shed building event!. Local ninth and tenth grade female students got an introduction to construction. They learned how to frame,...
WRGB
Rowing clubs take a marathon trip along the Mohawk
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Rowers took to the Mohawk River for a marathon Saturday. Members of the Burnt Hills and Shenendehowa youth rowing clubs, mostly in 8-seat boats but some in 4-seaters, hit the water at the Schoharie Crossing in the morning, traveling 26.2 miles along the river and passing through five locks.
WRGB
Collectors get their hands on history at political memorabilia event
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — If you ever wanted to get your hands on a vintage campaign button for Nelson Rockefeller, a photo of Teddy Roosevelt smoking a cigarette, or even a presidential puppet, Saturday was the day for you. The Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Albany was host to...
WRGB
Chowderfest returns to sellout crowd in Troy
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Chowderfest is back in the city of Troy! But this time with an all-new way to enjoy the experience of eating some good old chowder!. This year-- the event planners decided to get rid of pre-sale tickets and welcome people free of cost instead-- people were able to purchase $2 samples that came in four-ounce containers.
Comments / 0