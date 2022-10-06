WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville PD arrested 34-year-old George Cristea on charges of placing skimming devices on credit card readers and possession of a stolen car on Tuesday morning.

Cristea placed skimming devices inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

According to Watsonville PD, the case originated in Salinas where Cristea placed skimming devices in at least two convenience stores. Salinas PD determined Cristea was driving a stolen car out of Southern California.

Watsonville PD's Special Investigations Unit was pulled into the investigation when Cristea was driving in the stolen car to Watsonville. Officers caught Cristea putting a skimming device on a credit card reader at a convenience store on Airport Boulevard.

Cristea was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.

The post Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville appeared first on KION546 .