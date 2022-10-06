Read full article on original website
Vaccinations urged as flu activity expected to increase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Public health officials advise the flu season began on October 1, so if you haven’t already received your influenza vaccination, now is the time. “Most of the time, it takes about two weeks to realize the full benefit of a vaccination,” Director of the City of Lubbock Public Health Department Katherine Wells said. “That’s why we really encourage people to get the flu shots prior to the height of flu season. As soon as we start getting lots of flu cases, you might get vaccinated, but you might get exposed prior to having that protection.”
Over 400 Lubbock kids in need get new shoes from Lubbock Association of Realtors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Association of Realtors hosted its Step Up for Kids event at Shoe Department in the South Plains Mall this weekend. This is a partnership with Communities in Schools of the South Plains to provide shoes for families in need. “The excitement in all the...
400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday. “This has been a staple on the Lubbock Association of REALTORS calendar every year for a long time,” Communications Director Brenda Fisher told KCBD. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes will do for a child!”
Lubbock Police Department ‘Special Response Group’ returns from Houston training
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A special unit within the Lubbock Police Department just returned home from Houston after a week-long training program. The ‘Special Response Group’, also known as SRG officers, trains multiple times every month. SRG is made up of 50 police officers and 16 firefighters. They...
Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
City of Lubbock sends residents flood questionnaire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the south plains see its full transition into the fall season, residents can expect more inclement weather, along with its implications. The City of Lubbock Engineering Department is asking residents to fill out a flood questionnaire to better understand the residents’ issues or concerns.
Good Samaritan robbed after stopping to help couple in disabled vehicle
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A man was robbed and injured early Monday morning after stopping to help a couple with what appeared to be a disabled vehicle in Hockley County. The man told deputies he stopped to help a man and a woman who were standing next to a vehicle in the middle of the roadway. The vehicle had its emergency flashers on. It was between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. near FM 300 and Drill Stem Road, which is southwest of Levelland.
South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Timber Ridge neighborhood, northeast from the intersection of Woodrow Road and Indiana Avenue say nearby construction along Indiana has sent stormwater their way. While some homeowners have tried raising elevation and digging ditches to head off the water, they say they need the...
Saturday morning top stories: Escaped inmate from Mitchell County captured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. An inmate who escaped from the Mitchell County Jail in Colorado City on Tuesday has finally been found and taken back into custody. Authorities caught 44-year-old Pedro Martinez Friday evening in Oklahoma City. Martinez was in jail on drug trafficking charges and...
Code Enforcement deployment for Clapp Park neighborhood
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Clapp Park neighborhood can look forward to the upcoming code Administration Department neighborhood deployment on Wednesday, October 12, active from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The purpose of the deployment is to identify violations such as nuisance weeds, substandard housing, and rubbish, advise...
Prison guard arrested, caught trying to bring PCP, fentanyl into unit
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - A Preston E. Smith correctional officer was arrested on Thursday after she was caught trying to bring liquid PCP and liquid fentanyl into the prison, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). Officer Gilma Parades attempted to bring in 17.5 oz. of liquid PCP...
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place. The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5...
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified one teen killed in a South Lubbock shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call to the 2300 block of 143rd Street on Oct. 8 just after 4 a.m. Police found 17-year-old Dylan Montes who had suffered serious injuries, according...
Family pushes for gun safety after 17-year-old dies in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is grieving the death of a teenage father, brother, and son after they say he was killed in an accidental shooting this weekend. Lubbock police say 17-year-old Dylan Montes was shot early Saturday morning near 143rd Street and Avenue W. He was taken to UMC, where he died after several emergency surgeries. Police have not released any details about the shooting, but Montes’ family says the shooting was accidental and that he was with his friends when it happened.
Sunshine and warmer temps return Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We begin to dry out overnight tonight with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures making a comeback for your Tuesday. The widespread rain we saw this afternoon continues to push off to the eastern portion of the KCBD viewing area. A few spotty showers are possible through the night, but most of that shower activity will be tapering off by sunset. Temperatures will not cool off much overnight with lows in the 50s, and mostly cloudy skies.
1 seriously injured in moped collision at 19th & Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A moped rider suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday afternoon. First responders are still on scene. The call came in around 6 p.m. 19th Street remains open, but some lanes have been closed as officers investigate. We’ll continue to update this...
WATCH: Replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper is on a roll after picking up another win. And we’ve got you covered with KCBD End Zone coverage Saturday afternoon. Watch a replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High starting at Noon, Oct. 8 on KMYL My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is...
1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting near 66th & Ave. U
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1900 block of 66th on Sunday afternoon. The initial call of shots fired came from University and the South Loop around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to Covenant Hospital with moderate injuries from a gunshot...
One more cool and damp day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain remains likely across the KCBD viewing area. Some will be heavy and may result in localized flooding. As always, drive to conditions. I’ve included rain totals for the last 7 days near the end of this post. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are...
