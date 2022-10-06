Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
East Lansing park changes name to honor Indigenous culture
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First the Okemos Chiefs, then the Sexton Big Reds, now Abbot Road Park - all renamed to honor and remember Indigenous people. Azaadiikaa is a part of a bigger picture to remember and honor those who were here hundreds of years ago. Azaadiikaa means many cottonwoods.
WILX-TV
First public observatory is open in West Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Hemlock Crossing Public Observatory opened on Saturday evening. It was first proposed in 2012, taking 10 years to bring to plan. The first steps were taken in 2016 and after years of planning, the official groundbreaking was held in September 2021. Those interested in astronomy...
WILX-TV
People in Michigan walk to help end hunger and poverty
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One step at a time can help end hunger and poverty. The three-mile walk through Lansing symbolizes those who must walk miles to get food and water in impoverished nations. Dianne Allen has been a part of the Crop Hunger Walk for over 20 years. She...
WILX-TV
Amazon puts stop on live tests of robot Scout home delivery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amazon will no longer run live tests for its Scout automated delivery robot. The program did not meet its customers’ needs after live tests, according to a company spokesperson in an emailed statement on Thursday. Scout is the size of a small cooler and can...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Pleasant weather through Tuesday and mistaken 911 calls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford details some pleasant weather to start the week, but will it last?. We talk about a volcano that erupted in Italy, some cell phones mistakenly calling 911, and how a snack food is being immortalized. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
CATA to host registration clinics for Michigan general election
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) wants to make voting easier for people living in the Lansing area. CATA announced they want to invite city and township clerks to participate in voter registration clinics on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the CATA Transportation Center and Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Capital Area Multimodal Gateway in East Lansing.
WILX-TV
Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents. The mobile food pantry distributes free, fresh, and non-perishable food items to residents on the 3rd Saturday of each month,. City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost...
WILX-TV
Lansing Police expects to release shooting video this week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police said they will be releasing video of the police shooting that took place on Tuesday. The Lansing Police Department (LPD) posted on Facebook that they are expecting to release body camera footage and digital in-car footage by the end of this week. This comes after...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University’s Homecoming Parade set for Friday evening
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has announced its Homecoming Parade will take place Friday. The theme of the 2022 MSU Homecoming is “Spartans Bring the Magic,” which aims to celebrate Spartans around the globe who are working to make the world a better place. The...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Recovering from ankle fractures quicker
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average American takes about 8,000-10,000 steps a day, which adds up to about 115,000, more than four times the circumference of the globe. It’s no wonder that ankle fractures are one of the most common injuries, but new technology is allowing patients to get up and get moving faster than ever before.
WILX-TV
Allen Community Health Center opens in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People on the east side of Lansing will have a new option for health care. The Allen Community Health Center held its grand opening Monday and it is located at Allen Street and Kalamazoo Street. The new center offers primary care, behavioral health, and lab services to people 18 and older. Health officials stated there was both a need for the services because of the shortage in the country and for the neighborhood itself.
WILX-TV
MSU Volleyball falls to Minnesota, host Michigan Friday
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Volleyball team fell to #11 Minnesota Sunday, losing 3-0. The loss comes after the Spartans fell to #3 Nebraska Thursday. News 10 asked Head Coach Leah Johnson her thoughts on the competitive level of the Big Ten Conference. “I love it. Tough,...
WILX-TV
No. 4 Michigan rallies without Hart to pull away at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Cornelius Johnson’ 29-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter gave No. 4 Michigan the lead and the jolt it needed to pull away for a 31-10 victory at Indiana. The Wolverines were motivated after losing assistant coach Mike Hart to a medical issue in...
WILX-TV
Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off after seizure
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP, WILX) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart was carted off the field on a backboard and taken to a hospital for evaluation during the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Indiana. Hart suffered a seizure, and will spend Saturday night in a hospital in...
WILX-TV
A.J. Hoggard, Malik Hall help host NextGen Basketball Camp
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Waverly High School was packed Sunday afternoon as local kids got ready for the new basketball season. The Warriors hosted the NextGen basketball camp with a little help from Michigan State basketball players A.J. Hoggard and Malik Hall. Waverly’s players and coaching staff tell News...
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
WILX-TV
Coach Tucker address media following fourth-straight loss
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following a fourth-straight loss, Michigan State University football head coach Mel Tucker is facing another Monday of answering tough questions. On Saturday, the Spartans hosted then No. 3 Ohio State at Spartan Stadium. MSU went into the game win-less against Big Ten opponents on the season, coming off a 27-13 loss at Maryland on week 5.
WILX-TV
Russell’s late PPG Helps Propel Spartans to 2-1 Win at Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (MSU Athletics) -- Daniel Russell scored his second goal of the year with 3:45 remaining to propel Michigan State to a 2-1 victory over Bowling Green on the road on Saturday night. Russell scored the game-winner and second goal of the weekend on the power play, finishing...
WILX-TV
CJ Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio St tops Michigan St 49-20
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - C.J. Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes and No. 3 Ohio State coasted to a 49-20 win over Michigan State on Saturday. The Buckeyes scored on their opening drive for the fifth straight game when Marvin Harrison Jr. caught his first of three touchdowns.
