2022 Major League Baseball playoffs: Schedule, results through World Series

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

WILD CARD SERIES

American League

Cleveland defeats Tampa Bay, 2-0

Game 1: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Game 2: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0 (F/15)

Seattle defeats Toronto, 2-0

Game 1: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Game 2: Seattle 10, Toronto 9

National League

Philadelphia defeats St. Louis, 2-0

Game 1: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Game 2: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego defeats New York, 2-1

Game 1: San Diego 7, New York 1

Game 2: New York 3, San Diego 3

Game 3: San Diego 6, New York 0

DIVISION SERIES

American League

Houston vs. Seattle

Game 1: Seattle at Houston, 3:37 p.m. Tuesday, TBS

Game 2: Seattle at Houston, 3:37 p.m. Thursday, TBS

Game 3: Houston at Seattle, time TBA Saturday, TBS

x-Game 4: Houston at Seattle, time TBA Sunday, TBS

x-Game 5: Seattle at Houston, time TBA Monday, TBS

New York vs. Cleveland

Game 1: Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m. Tuesday, TBS

Game 2: Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m. Thursday, TBS

x-Game 3: New York at Cleveland, time TBA Saturday, TBS

x-Game 4: New York at Cleveland, time TBA Sunday, TBS

x-Game 5: Cleveland at New York, time TBA Monday, TBS

National League

Los Angeles vs. San Diego

Game 1: San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:37 p.m. Tuesday, FS1

Game 2: San Diego at Los Angeles, 8:37 p.m. Wednesday, FS1

Game 3: Los Angeles at San Diego, time TBA Friday, FS1

x-Game 4: Los Angeles at San Diego, time TBA Saturday, Fox or FS1

x-Game 5: San Diego at Los Angeles, time TBA Sunday, Fox or FS1

Atlanta vs. Philadelphia

Game 1: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, Fox

Game 2: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, FS1

Game 3: Atlanta at Philadelphia, time TBA Friday, FS1

x-Game 4: Atlanta at Philadelphia, time TBA Saturday, Fox or FS1

x-Game 5: Philadelphia at Atlanta, time TBA Sunday, Fox or FS1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

American League

Game 1: Seattle/Houston vs. New York/Cleveland, time TBA Oct. 19, TBS

Game 2: Seattle/Houston vs. New York/Cleveland, time TBA Oct. 20, TBS

Game 3: Seattle/Houston vs. New York/Cleveland, time TBA Oct. 22, TBS

Game 4: Seattle/Houston vs. New York/Cleveland, time TBA Oct. 23, TBS

x-Game 5: Seattle/Houston vs. New York/Cleveland, time TBA Oct. 24, TBS

x-Game 6: Seattle/Houston vs. New York/Cleveland, time TBA Oct. 25, TBS

x-Game 7: Seattle/Houston vs. New York/Cleveland, time TBA Oct. 26, TBS

National League

Game 1: Atlanta/Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles/San Diego, time TBA Oct. 18, Fox or FS1

Game 2: Atlanta/Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles/San Diego, time TBA Oct. 19, Fox or FS1

Game 3: Atlanta/Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles/San Diego, time TBA Oct. 21, Fox or FS1

Game 4: Atlanta/Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles/San Diego, time TBA Oct. 22, Fox or FS1

x-Game 5: Atlanta/Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles/San Diego, time TBA Oct. 23, Fox or FS1

x-Game 6: Atlanta/Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles/San Diego, time TBA Oct. 24, Fox or FS1

x-Game 7: Atlanta/Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles/San Diego, time TBA Oct. 25, Fox or FS1

World Series

Game 1: AL vs. NL, time TBA Oct. 28, Fox

Game 2: AL vs. NL, time TBA Oct. 29, Fox

Game 3: AL vs. NL, time TBA Oct. 31, Fox

Game 4: AL vs. NL, time TBA Nov. 1, Fox

x-Game 5: AL vs. NL, time TBA Nov. 2, Fox

x-Game 6: AL vs. NL, time TBA Nov. 4, Fox

x-Game 7: AL vs. NL, time TBA Nov. 5, Fox

x-if necessary

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs: Schedule, results through World Series

IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN

This Date in Baseball-Eckersley saves four ALCS games

1910  Nap Lajoie, in a batting race with Ty Cobb, had eight hits for Cleveland in a season-ending doubleheader with the Browns. The hits were tainted, however, with St. Louis third baseman Red Corriden playing back as Lajoie bunted safely six times. Regardless, Cobb won the batting title by a fraction of a point.
BASEBALL
tvinsider.com

MLB Playoffs 2022 League Division Series TV Schedule

With the Wild Card Series out of the way, it’s time for the remaining eight playoff teams to compete in the best-of-five-game American League and National League Division Series beginning Tuesday, October 11. In the ALDS, the Seattle Mariners face the AL’s No. 1 seed in the Houston Astros...
MLB
batterypower.com

MLB sets start times for start of Division Series

Major League Baseball has announced the start times for the start of the Division Series which will get underway Tuesday. There is a contingency plan in place for whoever wins Sunday’s Game 3 between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres. However, Atlanta’s schedule for the first two games of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies is unaffected.
MLB
