2022 Major League Baseball playoffs: Schedule, results through World Series
WILD CARD SERIES
American League
Cleveland defeats Tampa Bay, 2-0
Game 1: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Game 2: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0 (F/15)
Seattle defeats Toronto, 2-0
Game 1: Seattle 4, Toronto 0
Game 2: Seattle 10, Toronto 9
National League
Philadelphia defeats St. Louis, 2-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
Game 2: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
San Diego defeats New York, 2-1
Game 1: San Diego 7, New York 1
Game 2: New York 3, San Diego 3
Game 3: San Diego 6, New York 0
DIVISION SERIES
American League
Houston vs. Seattle
Game 1: Seattle at Houston, 3:37 p.m. Tuesday, TBS
Game 2: Seattle at Houston, 3:37 p.m. Thursday, TBS
Game 3: Houston at Seattle, time TBA Saturday, TBS
x-Game 4: Houston at Seattle, time TBA Sunday, TBS
x-Game 5: Seattle at Houston, time TBA Monday, TBS
New York vs. Cleveland
Game 1: Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m. Tuesday, TBS
Game 2: Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m. Thursday, TBS
x-Game 3: New York at Cleveland, time TBA Saturday, TBS
x-Game 4: New York at Cleveland, time TBA Sunday, TBS
x-Game 5: Cleveland at New York, time TBA Monday, TBS
National League
Los Angeles vs. San Diego
Game 1: San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:37 p.m. Tuesday, FS1
Game 2: San Diego at Los Angeles, 8:37 p.m. Wednesday, FS1
Game 3: Los Angeles at San Diego, time TBA Friday, FS1
x-Game 4: Los Angeles at San Diego, time TBA Saturday, Fox or FS1
x-Game 5: San Diego at Los Angeles, time TBA Sunday, Fox or FS1
Atlanta vs. Philadelphia
Game 1: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, Fox
Game 2: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, FS1
Game 3: Atlanta at Philadelphia, time TBA Friday, FS1
x-Game 4: Atlanta at Philadelphia, time TBA Saturday, Fox or FS1
x-Game 5: Philadelphia at Atlanta, time TBA Sunday, Fox or FS1
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
American League
Game 1: Seattle/Houston vs. New York/Cleveland, time TBA Oct. 19, TBS
Game 2: Seattle/Houston vs. New York/Cleveland, time TBA Oct. 20, TBS
Game 3: Seattle/Houston vs. New York/Cleveland, time TBA Oct. 22, TBS
Game 4: Seattle/Houston vs. New York/Cleveland, time TBA Oct. 23, TBS
x-Game 5: Seattle/Houston vs. New York/Cleveland, time TBA Oct. 24, TBS
x-Game 6: Seattle/Houston vs. New York/Cleveland, time TBA Oct. 25, TBS
x-Game 7: Seattle/Houston vs. New York/Cleveland, time TBA Oct. 26, TBS
National League
Game 1: Atlanta/Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles/San Diego, time TBA Oct. 18, Fox or FS1
Game 2: Atlanta/Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles/San Diego, time TBA Oct. 19, Fox or FS1
Game 3: Atlanta/Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles/San Diego, time TBA Oct. 21, Fox or FS1
Game 4: Atlanta/Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles/San Diego, time TBA Oct. 22, Fox or FS1
x-Game 5: Atlanta/Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles/San Diego, time TBA Oct. 23, Fox or FS1
x-Game 6: Atlanta/Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles/San Diego, time TBA Oct. 24, Fox or FS1
x-Game 7: Atlanta/Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles/San Diego, time TBA Oct. 25, Fox or FS1
World Series
Game 1: AL vs. NL, time TBA Oct. 28, Fox
Game 2: AL vs. NL, time TBA Oct. 29, Fox
Game 3: AL vs. NL, time TBA Oct. 31, Fox
Game 4: AL vs. NL, time TBA Nov. 1, Fox
x-Game 5: AL vs. NL, time TBA Nov. 2, Fox
x-Game 6: AL vs. NL, time TBA Nov. 4, Fox
x-Game 7: AL vs. NL, time TBA Nov. 5, Fox
x-if necessary
