Council chairman wants national search for next MLGW president

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

The nomination of Doug McGowen to be the next president and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division is off the City Council’s Tuesday, Oct. 11, committee agenda at least for now.

So is Mayor Jim Strickland’s nomination of Chandell Ryan to succeed McGowen as the city’s Chief Operating Officer.

Strickland announced Wednesday that he intended to formally present the nominations of both to the council at next week’s session.

But neither nomination is on the committee agenda released by the council office Thursday.

Council chairman Martavius Jones has drafted a resolution calling on Strickland to “conduct a national search for the most qualified candidate” to serve as MLGW’s next president and CEO.

In the resolution, which would not be binding on the mayor if approved by the council, Jones cites the national search that led to the selection of current MLGW president and CEO J.T. Young, who is leaving to head Florida Light & Power later this month.

“After the significant events surrounding the energy and utilities of the city of Memphis, the City Council recognizes that it is of great importance that Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division is under adequate leadership,” the resolution reads.

That is a reference to the utility’s board upcoming decision before the end of the year on whether to keep the Tennessee Valley Authority as the supplier of electric power to the city-owned utility or leave the federal agency after more than 80 years.

Young has recommended to the MLGW board that it negotiate a 20-year contract renewal with TVA instead of further pursuing bids for a new electric power supplier.

The board is now taking public comments on the recommendation as well as the bids the utility took from those seeking to replace TVA and build new transmission systems as well as other features of what would be a new electric power system.

Jones’ resolution says the next leader of MLGW will have the “great responsibility” of navigating the rest of the process.

“In order to provide that level of expertise, there must be great, due diligence and consideration that can only be accomplished after a national search,” reads Jones’ resolution.

“Such a search would ensure that the most qualified candidates are afforded the opportunity to apply and be assessed on their qualification and ability to manage the operations of MLGW and serve the citizens of Memphis.”

Young’s predecessor at MLGW was Jerry Collins, who was appointed by then-Mayor Willie Herenton and confirmed by the City Council from his post as city public works director.

Strickland said Wednesday he approached McGowen about the post after being surprised by Young’s resignation for the new job in Pensacola.

He said it was based on McGowen’s role in numerous complex undertakings, from distribution of the COVID vaccine to an overhaul of the city sewer system.

“No one is more capable, reliable, forthright and forward thinkng,” he said of McGowen.

Strickland also said there was an urgency to fill the post quickly given the coming decision on TVA as well as other projects underway, including the conversion of all of the city’s streetlights to LED lighting.

McGowen, in his comments Wednesday, cautioned that the council still had to review his nomination and vote on it.

“This is leadership,” he said when asked about his specific qualifications for the job. “I find that people want good leadership.”

“I think about the roles I’ve had in the past,” McGowen said. “Sometimes the problems seem intractable. Sometimes the solutions don’t seem clear and sometimes you don’t have all the authority you need to make all the decisions.

“Those are exactly the kind of roles I have taken my entire career,” he added. “We certainly have some of those at Memphis Light, Gas and Water, just as we did in the city.”

The resolution by Jones seems to have had the effect of pulling the nominations, including Ryan’s, who would be the first woman in the city’s history to hold the position that runs city government on a day-to-day basis.

But council members could add the item to the committee discussion and the council agenda for a vote unless two members object to it being added.

If two members object, the item is automatically added to the agenda at the next council session.

It is customary for the council to hear from those appointed by the mayor in committee sessions and then for the full body to  vote on the appointments at the next council session two to three weeks later.

