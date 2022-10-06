ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't miss Tennessee's voter registration deadline for the midterm. Here's how to prepare

By Sarah Riley and Ana Hurler, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
The midterms are upon us, and now is the time to register to vote or make a plan for how you'll cast your ballot.

Registration deadlines are early in Tennessee. Before the important Nov. 8 election, you'll have to have your application in by Oct. 11.

Here's a look at all the voter information you'll need this election season and when Tennesseans will vote.

How to register to vote in Tennessee

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. To register to vote online, go to ovr.govote.tn.gov.

To register by mail in Shelby County, you can download a paper application here. Mail the application to:

Shelby County Election Commission 980 Nixon Drive Memphis, TN 38134

To register in Shelby County, you must be:

  • A US citizen
  • At least 18 years old on or before the next election
  • A resident of Shelby County
  • Not have been convicted of a felony, or if you have, your voting rights must have been restored.

If you have been convicted of a felony, your eligibility to register and vote depends upon the crime you were convicted of and the date of your conviction. Go to sos.tn.gov for details.

Has it been a while since you voted? Check to see if you're registered at tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup.

A guide to voter rights in Tennessee:What you need to know before you cast a ballot

How to request an absentee ballot in Tennessee

The final day to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 1, but you should do it long before that.

Voters unable to visit the polls in person may request an absentee ballot. To find out if you meet the requirements for an absentee ballot request, visit electionsshelbytn.gov/voting-absentee.

All requests for an absentee ballot must be in writing. Click here to print an absentee voting application.

Absentee ballots must be returned by mail – they cannot be emailed or hand delivered. Ballots will be accepted until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting in Shelby County

Early voting will take place from Oct. 19 through Nov. 3 across Tennessee. See a list of early voting locations and times in Shelby County in the pdf below. Voters can go to any location to cast a ballot during early voting.

Election Day in Tennessee

The big day is Nov. 8. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Shelby County.

Voters who choose to cast their ballot on Election Day must go to their specific neighborhood polling site. To find your polling place, look up your voting information at tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Tennessee#Absentee Voting#Election Local#Early Voting#Deadlines#Politics#Commercial Appeal#Tennesseans#Tn
