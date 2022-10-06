Glendale's Bayshore has landed a movie theater and bowling lanes. It will replace a similar operation that shut down four years ago.

Glendale's Bayshore mixed-use development has landed a movie theater and bowling lanes — replacing a similar operation that shut down four years ago.

ACX Cinemas is projected to open next summer above Bayshore's rotunda.

The new location will include six movie screens with luxury heated recliners, as well as gaming, bowling and Backlot Pizza + Kitchen.

That restaurant will feature a full-service bar and restaurant with Detroit-style pizza and full menu, according to the Thursday announcement.

ACX Cinemas will be in the same spot as the former iPic Entertainment Inc. complex.

iPic in 2018 closed its theater, as well as its bowling alley, Pinstrikes, and restaurant, Big Daddy’s Brew + Que.

Those closings were a major blow to Bayshore, which by then had lost dozens of tenants.

Global finance and insurance company American International Group Inc. in 2017 acquired Bayshore from New York-based Olshan Properties in lieu of a foreclosure suit.

But, in June 2019, the Glendale Common Council approved a plan to spend up to $37 million in public funds to help redevelop Bayshore — in return for AIG paying off the city's $57 million debt that was tied to the town center redevelopment.

Since then, under an ownership group that includes Dallas-based Cypress Equities LLC, Bayshore has been adding such tenants as Target and Total Wine.

Also, four mid-rise buildings with more than 300 apartments are under construction at Bayshore. The first building opens in December, with the others to be done by summer.

“We are so pleased to welcome ACX Cinemas and elevate the guest experience at Bayshore. They are the perfect addition to our entertainment and hospitality offerings,” Mary Mokwa, senior general manager, said in a statement.

Founded in 1988, family-owned and operated ACX Cinemas, based in Omaha, has locations in Nebraska and Iowa.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open our first location in Wisconsin and connecting with the community and businesses in the market,” said Andrea Barstow-Olson, executive vice president of marketing and partnerships.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.